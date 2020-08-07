Hulu announced the premiere dates for several of its upcoming 2020 originals during a virtual CTAM panel Friday, including the launches for the “Animaniacs” reboot, the supernatural anthology “Monsterland,” the Greta Thunberg documentary film “I AM GRETA,” the drama “No Man’s Land” and the Maya Rudolph-narrated series “Eater’s Guide to the World.”

First up is “Monsterland,” which begins streaming on Hulu Friday, Oct. 2. Then “Eater’s Guide to the World” launches Wednesday, Nov. 11, followed a couple of days later by the premiere of “I AM GRETA” on Friday, Nov. 13. “No Man’s Land” debuts Wednesday, Nov. 18, just before Steven Spielberg’s long-awaited return of “Animaniacs” drops Friday, Nov. 20.

Also Read: Zoe Kravitz Says 'Break Ups Suck' After 'High Fidelity' Canceled on Hulu

MONSTERLAND

Hulu Original Monsterland is a 8-episode anthology series based on the collection of stories from Nathan Ballingrud’s “North American Lake Monsters.” Encounters with mermaids, fallen angels and other strange beasts drive broken people to desperate acts in Monsterland. The series stars Kaitlyn Dever, Jonathan Tucker, Charlie Tahan, Nicole Beharie, Hamish Linklater, Marquis Rodriguez, Bill Camp, Michael Hsu Rosen, Taylor Schilling, Roberta Colindrez, Adria Arjona, Trieu Tran, Kelly Marie Tran, Mike Colter and Adepero Oduye. Monsterland is created, written, and executive produced by Mary Laws and executive produced by Babak Anvari, Lucan Toh, Megan Ellison and Sue Naegle. Ali Krug will serve as co-executive producer and the series is produced by Annapurna Television.

I AM GRETA

Highly anticipated Hulu Original Documentary I AM GRETA, which follows young activist Greta Thunberg, will stream on Hulu on Friday, November 13. In August 2018, Thunberg, a 15-year-old student in Sweden, started a school strike for the climate as her question for adults was, if you don’t care about my future on earth, why should I care about my future in school? Within months, her strike evolved into a global movement as the quiet teenage girl on the autism spectrum becomes a world-famous activist. The documentary follows Greta’s heroism and passion in fighting for climate change.

ANIMANIACS

Twenty-two years after its final episode, the long-awaited return of Animaniacs comes to Hulu Friday, November 20. Hulu, Amblin Television and Warner Bros. Animation are proud to unveil a brand-new version of the iconic family friendly cartoon series for the whole family, as the Warner siblings, Yakko and Wakko, and the Warner sister Dot, have a great time wreaking havoc and mayhem in the lives of everyone they meet. After returning to their beloved home, the Warner Bros. Water Tower, the Animaniacs waste no time in causing chaos and comic confusion as they run loose through the studio and beyond, turning the world into their personal playground. Joining Yakko, Wakko and Dot, fan-favorite characters Pinky and the Brain will also return to continue their quest for world domination in each of the 13 episodes.

Also Read: 'High Fidelity' Canceled by Hulu After 1 Season

Steven Spielberg returns as executive producer of the series, with Sam Register, President, Warner Bros. Animation and Blue Ribbon Content, Amblin Television Co-Presidents Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey, and Wellesley Wild also serving as executive producers. Gabe Swarr serves as co-executive producer. Animaniacs is produced by Amblin Television in association with Warner Bros. Animation. The show will return to Hulu for a second 13-episode season in 2021.

NO MAN’S LAND

Upcoming eight-episode Hulu Original drama series No Man’s Land streams Wednesday, November 18, diving into the depths of the Syrian civil war through the eyes of Antoine, a young French man in search of his estranged, presumed-to-be-dead sister. While unraveling the mystery, Antoine ends up joining forces with a unit of Kurdish female fighters, and ISIS’ biggest nightmare, as he travels with them in ISIS occupied territory. Antoine’s journey crosses paths with adventurers and anarchists, spies and innocent victims, and provides a unique look on the tragic events in Syria, and the way they affect the entire world.

No Man’s Land stars Félix Moati, Mélanie Thierry and James Purefoy alongside Souheila Yacoub, Joe Ben Ayed, James Floyd, Dean Ridge, Julia Faure, François Caron and Céline Samie. The series is co-created by Ron Leshem, Maria Feldman, Eitan Mansuri, and Amit Cohen and written by Amit Cohen and Ron Leshem in collaboration with Xabi Molia. Oded Ruskin will serve as the director and the series is produced by Maria Feldman for Masha Productions, Eitan Mansuri and Jonathan Doweck for Spiro Films, Caroline Benjo, Simon Arnal and Carole Scotta for Haut et Court TV, Christian Vesper for Fremantle and co-produced by ARTE France and Versus Production. Fremantle will distribute the series internationally.

EATER’S GUIDE TO THE WORLD

Emmy® nominated actress Maya Rudolph joins as the narrator for the upcoming Hulu Original Eater’s Guide To The World, slated to debut with seven episodes on Wednesday, November 11. The series was developed by Vox Media Studios and Eater – the most trusted voice in food, dining, and travel – and explores some of the most satisfying culinary destinations around the world including the Pacific Northwest, Casablanca, Tijuana and Costa Rica. Throughout the series, Rudolph will narrate the quest to find the most unexpected places to score an epic meal, while drinking and dining with the locals along the way. Lauren Cynamon, Chad Mumm, Mark W. Olsen and Amanda Kludt serve as executive producers and the series is produced by Eater and Vox Media Studios.