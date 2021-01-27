Animated ‘Game of Thrones’ Spinoff in Development at HBO Max

An animated “Game of Thrones” spinoff is in early development at HBO Max, according to multiple reports.

The series, which has no writers or other talent attached, would be the third known spinoff of HBO’s popular Emmy-winning series, according to The Hollywood Reporter. THR added that meetings with writers for the adult-leaning series are underway, though it’s not a given it moves forward.

HBO Max declined to comment.

The series joins the already-ordered prequel series “House of the Dragon” and an adaptation of George R.R. Martin’s “Game of Thrones” prequel novellas “Tales of Dunk and Egg.” Additionally, HBO is listening to other pitches for “GoT” spinoffs, one of which is a prequel series based on Robert’s Rebellion, the war for Iron Throne that threw Westeros into chaos before the plot of “Game of Thrones” begins, according to Entertainment Weekly.

“House of the Dragon,” based on Martin’s “Fire & Blood,” is set 300 years before the events of “Game of Thrones” and tells the story of House Targaryen. Paddy Considine who star as King Viserys Targaryen. The cast also includes Olivia Cooke, Matt Smith and Emma D’Arcy.

“House of the Dragon” is co-created by co-created by Martin and “Colony” co-creator Ryan Condal. Miguel Sapochnik — who directed several fan-favorite episodes of “GoT,” such as “The Long Night,” “Battle of the Bastards” and “Hardhome” — and Condal will serve as co-showrunners on “House of the Dragon” and executive produce alongside Martin, Vince Gerardis and Sara Lee Hess. Sapochnik will direct the pilot and additional episodes.