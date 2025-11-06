Animated ‘Stranger Things’ Series Teaser Unveils Voice Cast, First-Look Photos

“Stranger Things: Tales From ’85” finally got a first-look and cast reveal in honor of Stranger Things Day 2025.

The first of Netflix’s spinoffs for the mega-popular sci-fi horror series dropped new teasers on Thursday. The first is a pair of images showing off the animation style and how the Hawkins squad is going to look: One image shows Eleven, Mike, Will, Dustin, Lucas and more looking off at something spooky, while the other showed an iconic Demogorgon leaping into a battle and primed to attack.

The other bit of “Stranger Things”-related news is the voice cast. The crew voicing the Hawkins gang includes Brooklyn Davey Norstedt as Eleven, Jolie Hoang-Rappaport as Max, Luca Diaz as Mike, Ej (Elisha) Williams as Lucas, Braxton Quinney as Dustin, Ben Plessala as Will, and Brett Gipson as Hopper. Other big names on the cast include Odessa A’zion, Janeane Garofalo and Lou Diamond Phillips.

The new series takes place in – you guessed it – 1985 as the kids and adults face off against new monsters terrorizing Hawkins through winter.

Something survived in ’85.



“We’ve always dreamed of an animated ‘Stranger Things’ in the vein of the Saturday morning cartoons that we grew up loving, and to see this dream realized has been absolutely thrilling,” Matt and Ross Duffer – the creators of “Stranger Things” and EPs on the spinoff – told Tudum earlier this year.

The first look and cast reveal for the animated series come a week after the first trailer for the first half of “Stranger Things’” final season dropped. The Season 5 trailer showed the residents of Hawkins, Indiana, quarantined in their own town after the world-shattering events from the finale of Season 4. As the Hawkins gang endeavor to stop the horrors of the Upside Down one last time, the villainous Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) too makes an attempt to finish things once and for all — with Vecna again seeking the once-abducted Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) to carry out his plan.

“Stranger Things” Season 5 debuts the first four episodes on Nov. 26, the next three on Christmas Day, and the finale on New Year’s Eve.