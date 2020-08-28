Series creator Chris Carter on board as an executive producer
Tim Baysinger | August 28, 2020 @ 12:19 PM
Last Updated: August 28, 2020 @ 12:35 PM
Fox
Fox is developing an animated spinoff for “The X-Files” that would follow a group of misfit agents in Albuquerque.
Titled “X-Files: Albuquerque,” it would focus on an office full of misfit agents who investigate the X-Files cases too wacky, ridiculous or downright dopey for Mulder & Scully to bother with. They’re basically the X-Files’ B-team.
“X-Files” creator Chris Carter is attached as an executive producer, with Rocky Russo and Jeremy Sosenko writing the script. Bento Box will serve as the studio. The project has a script and presentation commitment.
The initial “X-Files” starred David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson as FBI agents Fox Mulder and Dana Scully and aired for 9 seasons between 1993-2002 and spawned two feature films. Fox revived the series for two more seasons from 2016-2018. Gabe Rotter, who worked on the revival, will be an executive producer as well.
Neither Duchovny or Anderson are involved with the animated project at this time.
If it were to go to series, “X-Files: Albuquerque” would join an expansive animated roster at Fox that includes mainstays “The Simpsons,” “Bob’s Burgers” and “Family Guy,” as well as newcomers “Bless the Harts” and “Duncanville.”
