Animation Guild Reaches Deal With Producers

The Animation Guild (TAG), IATSE Local 839, has reached a new tentative deal with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), the guild announced on Friday.

The new pact includes retroactive wage increases, better terms for writers and new-media projects. Additionally, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day will be a covered holiday, and a Labor-Management Cooperative Committee was created “to address studio specific issues and paving a path forward for Union-covered remote work.”

The deal comes after almost a month’s worth of negotiation days spread out between November of 2021 to May of 2022.

“I am incredibly proud of The Animation Guild members who volunteered their time and energy to the Negotiations Committee” TAG Business Rep Steve Kaplan said in a statement to TheWrap. “The proposals we brought to the employers focused on making the work lives of our members better, and we have made significant progress towards achieving those goals. A #NewDeal4Animation does not stop today, we will continue to fight for the rights and benefits our members deserve, as well as ensuring all animation workers across the U.S. can use their collective voice to make similar change,”

