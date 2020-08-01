An animated “SpongeBob” video with an Anime feel was taken off YouTube because it violated its “child safety policy,” the creator of the video, who goes by Narmak, shared on Twitter.

“My SpongeBob anime Episode 1 was taken down from YouTube,” the creator posted on Twitter on Friday. “They tell me it was because I violated their ‘child safety policy.’ It was marked as not for children. I now have 2 strikes on my channel. One more strike, and my YouTube channel is gone.”

Narmak shared a letter from YouTube which says, “Our team has reviewed your content, and, unfortunately, we think it violates our child safety policy… We know this might be disappointing, but it’s important to us that YouTube is a safe place for all. If content breaks our rules, we remove it.”

The letter continues: “YouTube does not allow content that contains mature or violent themes where there is a clear intent to target younger minors and families. Family content must not contain adult and age-inappropriate themes such as violence, sex, death, drugs, etc.”

The content creator said he appealed it, but YouTube rejected the appeal: “After further review of the content, we’ve determined that your video does violate our Community Guidelines and have upheld our original decision.”

On Saturday morning, #SaveSpongBobAnime was trending in the United States. The creator, who said he spent six months making the video, also contacted YouTube creator support but uploaded the episode onto Newgrounds for the time being.

The episode follows SpongeBob as he has to help Squidward to retrieve the stolen secret formula from Mr. Krabs’ Krusty Krab. The look and tone of the episode is the style of Japanese-disseminated animation, with its serious theme, cynical characters and angle shots, and targets adults rather than children.

A spokesperson for YouTube has not yet responded to TheWrap’s request for comment.