Anjelica Huston Shares Private Cancer Battle: ‘I Managed to Survive It, and I’m Proud of Myself’

Anjelica Huston revealed she is four years removed from her private battle with cancer.

In an interview with People, the Oscar-winning actress shared that she was diagnosed with an undisclosed type of cancer following the release of 2019’s “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum.” Huston said that the diagnosis shifted her viewpoint on life.

“I managed to survive it, and I’m proud of myself,” she said. “It made me conscious of what I shouldn’t do, of places I shouldn’t go. One of those places was taking life too seriously. So now when the opportunity arises, I laugh, and I try not to make a big deal out of things.”

She added that now that she is four years “in the clear” from her initial diagnosis she decided to speak out in hopes that her story will inspire others with their diagnosis or spur people into getting regular check-ups.

“Sometimes you feel like you don’t want to talk about it for the obvious reasons, but there’s a lot to be said for talking about it and getting it out there and celebrating the fact that one’s come through,” Huston said. “Life is tenuous and wonderful. It also gives you the idea that the world is big and you can somehow match up to it. That you’re ready for whatever happens.”

Huston won a Supporting Actress Oscar in 1986 for her role in “Prizzi’s Honor,” which was directed by her father John Huston – who also helmed films like “Maltese Falcon” and “The African Queen.”

She is most known for her role as Morticia Addams in the 1990s “Addams Family” films, but also starred in “Ever After,” “Lonesome Dove,” and “The Grifters.”