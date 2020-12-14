Ann Reinking, Tony-Winning Star of Broadway’s ‘Chicago,’ Dies at 71

Ann Reinking, dancer, actor, choreographer, protégée of Bob Fosse and Tony-winner for “Chicago,” has died at age 71.

“The lights on Broadway are forever more dim this morning and there is one less star in the sky,” dancer and choreographer Christopher Dean, who teaches Reinking’s niece, announced the news on Facebook. “The good news is that heaven has the very best choreographer on earth now. Thank you Ann for having the most profound impact on my career. We are even more blessed by the entire Reinking family who have welcomed us in and been a huge part of our lives this past year. The world will miss Ann so much!! The angels are all singing ‘We got Annie!!'”

Reinking’s sister-in-law Dahrla King confirmed to Variety that the celebrated performer died Saturday night in Washington state while visiting her brother. King added her own Facebook tribute to her sister-in-law on Facebook today: “Rest in peace and power, my beautiful sis, mentor, friend. We will love and miss your vibrancy forever!!!,” King wrote.

Reinking was born on Nov. 10, 1949 in Seattle, Washington. She started her stage career in a Seattle Opera House production of “Bye Bye Birdie” in 1965. She made it to Broadway when she was cast in the 1969 production of “Cabaret.”

She is best known for playing Roxie Hart in 1977’s “Chicago,” replacing Gwen Verdon. Other Broadway roles include “Sweet Charity,” “Over Here!” and “Goodtime Charley.”

Her choreography for a revival of “Chicago” earned her a Tony Award.