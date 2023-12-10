Anna ‘Chickadee’ Cardwell, ‘Here Comes Honey Boo Boo’ Costar, Dies at 29

Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, one of the stars of the reality series “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo,” has died at 29 years old. Her mother, Mama June Shannon, shared the news on Instagram.

She captioned a family photo, “With the breaking heart, we are announcing that @annamarie35 is no longer with us. She passed away in my home last night peacefully at 11:12 PM.”

“She gave one hell of a fight for 10 months, she passed away with her family around her, Shannon continued, promising more updates as they received more information. “We love y’all and continued prayers and thoughts for our family doing this difficult time.”

On Saturday, Shannon posted a prayer request on the platform. She wrote, “Y’all we r asking for prayers for our family as we are going through this process we really appreciate y’all for all the thoughts and prayers and we will update y’all whenever we can just know that all of your thoughts and your prayers are very much appreciated during this time.”

Cardwell was diagnosed with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma in January. The cancer was found in her liver, kidney and lung.

Cardwell was a mom to two, daughters Kaitlyn Elizabeth and Kylee Madison. She and boyfriend Eldridge Toney had been together since 2019.

The reality star most recently posted a social media update on Nov. 6 when she shared a promotional video for pickle kits on Instagram.