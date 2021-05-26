‘Anna Karenina’ TV Adaptation ‘Anna K’ Ordered at Netflix

Netflix has ordered “ANNA K,” a TV adaptation of Leo Tolstoy’s classic “Anna Karenina,” as its first-ever Russian original drama series, the streaming service said Wednesday. The series is described as lavish retelling of Tolstoy’s novel, but set in modern-day Russia.

The show will star Svetlana Khodchenkova (“Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy,” “The Wolverine”) in the title role of Anna Karenina, the wife of the soon-to-become governor of St. Petersburg, who enters a life-changing love affair with Vronsky, the dashing heir of an aluminum empire, per “ANNA K’s” synopsis. Their affair quickly careens out of control, threatening the delicate balance of their familial bonds and social relationships. Set between cosmopolitan Moscow, historic St. Petersburg, and Russia’s rugged countryside, the drama explores themes of passion and loyalty.

Roman Kantor and Maria Mikulina are writing “ANNA K,” which will be directed by Valeriy Fedorovich, Evgeniy Nikishov, Natasha Merkulova, Aleksey Chupov and Kantor. Producers include Fedorovich, Nikishov, Sergey Kornikhin and Kantor.

The series hails from Moscow-based production company 1-2-3 Production.

“The talented team of writers, directors and producers have crafted an imaginative and immersive series. We are excited to help bring their vision for this much admired story to our members in Russia and the world,” Michael Azzolino, director of original series at Netflix, said in a statement.

Fedorovich of 1-2-3 Production added: “This endeavor is beyond exciting and challenging, but since the backbone of the future series is based on one of the world’s fundamental pieces of literature dedicated to love, we are hopeful that we will be able to touch the hearts of viewers from Australia to Brazil.”