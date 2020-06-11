Amazon has acquired the rights of Anna Paquin-led “Flack,” three months after it was canceled by Pop TV.

Pop TV canceled the drama, which stars Anna Paquin as a Don Draper-esque PR maven Robyn, days before it was supposed to premiere its second season. Amazon will get both seasons.

“Flack” also stars Sophie Okonedo, Lydia Wilson, Rebecca Benson, Genevieve Angelson, Rufus Jones, Arinze Kene. Other Season 2 guest stars include Jane Horrocks, Giles Terera and Amanda Abbington, reprising her role as Alexa. Season 2 also features Sam Neill and Daniel Dae Kim.

“Flack” is written by Oliver Lansley, produced by Debs Pisani and executive produced by Jimmy Mulville and Helen Williams of Hat Trick Productions. Pete Thornton executive produces for UKTV with Paquin executive producing for CASM alongside Stephen Moyer, Cerise Hallam Larkin and Mark Larkin. Season 2 will be directed by Alicia MacDonald, Oliver Lansley and Stephen Moyer.

“Flack” is a co-production with British broadcaster UKTV.

“Flack’s” move to Amazon was first reported by Deadline.

