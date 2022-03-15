Anna Sorokin Is Being Deported to Germany After Serving Time for Fake Heiress Scheme

Anna Sorokin … RAUS!

The 31-year-old convicted con artist and fraudster, who was born in Russia and became a German citizen as a teen, is being deported to Germany after exhausting appeals to remain in the U.S., Insider reported Tuesday, citing unnamed sources.

An attorney for Sorokin told Insider that she had been scheduled to leave an upstate New York jail to board a plane for her country of citizenship on Monday. Her status and location Tuesday were unclear, and ICE officials did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

The U.S. Justice Department denied Sorokin’s appeals to remain in the United States as she argued against her detention on Feb. 17, clearing the way for immigration officials to deport the non-U.S. citizen.

Sorokin became notorious for creating a fake identity as German heiress Anna Delvey, which she used to scam financial institutions, banks, hotels and individuals to the tune of $275,000. She was arrested in 2017, convicted of grand larceny in New York state court in 2019, and was sentenced to four to 12 years in prison.

Netflix purchased the rights to her life story. “Inventing Anna” was released in 2022 and starred Julia Garner. German newspaper Der Spiegel was first to report that deportation proceedings were underway.