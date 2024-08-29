Annapurna to Develop ‘Alan Wake’ and ‘Control’ Video Games for Film and TV Projects

Annapurna has formed a partnership with Remedy Entertainment Plc (“Remedy”) to develop and produce their award-winning “Control” and “Alan Wake” franchises for film, television and other audiovisual formats, the companies announced on Thursday.

As part of the deal, Annapurna will also work with Remedy as a co-production and co-financing partner for the upcoming game “Control 2.” Remedy will continue to focus on developing “Control 2” and the rest of its slate of games, building on their successful track record as a development partner. Last year, they worked with Epic Games Publishing on “Alan Wake 2,” which became Remedy’s fastest-selling game and was a winner of multiple Game of the Year Awards.

The deal was announced just a week after the news that ex-Epic Games executive Hector Sanchez had rejoined Annapurna as President of Interactive and New Media, where his role includes partnering with founder and CEO Megan Ellison to develop IP across mediums.

“At Remedy, our primary focus continues to be what we do best—crafting industry-defining video games that have earned us global recognition,” Tero Virtala, Remedy Entertainment CEO, said in a statement. “Now, the time is right to expand the reach of Remedy’s beloved franchises to an even broader global audience through film, television, and more. In Annapurna, we have found an outstanding partner who shares our ambition and passion for immersive storytelling. We are excited to see them bring the universes and characters we have created to life in new mediums, thanks to this unique deal.”

Sanchez added: “This deal with Remedy isn’t just about adapting great games—-it’s about breaking new ground in how companies can collaborate. By backing Remedy’s move toward self-publishing, we’re putting our faith in their vision. We know from experience that Remedy is a first-class games development partner, and we’re excited to share their work with an even wider audience by bringing the Control and Alan Wake universes to film, television and beyond.”

“The way we tell stories is changing,” Ellison added. “Today people fall in love with characters and universes, not formats, and we’re excited to leverage Remedy’s beloved, immersive narratives in these new mediums.”