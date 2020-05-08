Annapurna Interactive Enlists Nathan Vella to Join Executive Team

Annapurna Interactive has hired veteran indie game developer Nathan Vella to join its executive leadership team.

Vella will work in a currently unspecified role to continue Annapurna’s mission of producing engaging indie video games for mobile, console and PC.

“Annapurna Interactive quickly proved they were one of the top publishers, and I doubt I could find another with a better combination of skill and love for games,” Vella said in a statement. “I’m really excited to leverage my experience to help these awesome creators make the best games they can.”

Prior to joining Annapurna Interactive Vella worked for 14 years at Toronto, Ontario-based game developer Capybara Games, which produced several mobile games based on films including Disney/Pixar’s “Cars” and Warner Bros.’ “Happy Feet.”

Founded in 2016, Annapurna Interactive helps independent game creators worldwide create and release their games. Its portfolio consists of “Outer Wilds,” “Sayonara Wild Hearts,” and the award-winning “What Remains of Edith Finch.” Four new games are currently in development, the studio said.

“We are excited to welcome Nathan Vella to the team,” Annapurna Interactive president Nathan Gary said. “His vast experience and passion for independent games will help all of our amazing development partners. We can’t wait for what’s next — anything is possible.”