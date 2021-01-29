Apple TV+ has officially ordered its limited series on the rise and fall of start-up WeWork. Anne Hathaway will co-star opposite Jared Leto in the series, titled “WeCrashed.”

Leto will play WeWork founder Adam Neumann while Hathaway will play his wife and co-founder, Rebekah Neumann.

“WeCrashed” is from Drew Crevello and “Little America” co-creator Lee Eisenberg. It is based on Wondery’s podcast of the same name.

Hosted by veteran radio journalist David Brown, the podcast “WeCrashed” told the story of WeWork’s dramatic rise as a history-making start-up to its shocking decline under its charismatic CEO. Wondery’s Hernan Lopez, Marshall Lewy and Aaron Hart will also serve as executive producers on the limited series adaptation.

Here is how Apple TV+ describes its adaptation: “‘WeCrashed’ will follow the greed-filled rise and inevitable fall of WeWork, one of the world’s most valuable startups, and the narcissists whose chaotic love made it all possible.”

Both Hathaway and Leto are executive producers. John Requa and Glenn Ficarra will direct. Requa and Ficarra will executive produce alongside Charlie Gogolak. Eisenberg, Crevello and Natalie Sandy will also serve as executive producers. Emma Ludbrook will executive produce alongside Leto through their Paradox production company.

“WeCrashed” will be Leto’s first starring TV role since the short-lived “My So-Called Life” high school drama that aired on ABC in the 1990s. Hathaway recently starred in Amazon’s anthology series “Modern Love.”