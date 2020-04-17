Annie Ilonzeh Will Not Return to ‘Chicago Fire’ for Season 9

“Chicago Fire” is losing a series regular.

Annie Ilonzeh, who plays paramedic Emily Foster opposite Kara Killmer’s Sylvie Brett, will not be returning for Season 9, TheWrap has learned.

She was on the drama series for two seasons, having replaced Gabby Dawson, played by Monica Raymund, as a series regular in Season 7. She is the second cast member to leave the show unexpectedly this season, after Otis, played by Yuriy Sardarov, died in the season premiere.

It’s likely that the NBC drama will explain Ilonzeh’s departure by shipping her off to medical school, which her character applied and got an interview for during the Season 8 finale that aired April 15.

“Chicago Fire” follows the lives of the firefighters, rescue squad, and paramedics of Chicago Firehouse 51, who risk their lives to save and protect the citizens of Chicago..

The cast includes Jesse Spencer as Captain Matthew Casey, Taylor Kinney as Lt. Kelly Severide Eamonn Walker as Battalion Chief Wallace Boden, Killmer as Paramedic Sylvie Brett, David Eigenberg as Christopher Herrmann, Christian Stolte as Randy “Mouch” McHolland, Miranda Rae Mayo as firefighter Stella Kidd, Joe MInoso as squad member Joe Cruz, and Alberto Rosende as newcomer Blake Gallo.

“Chicago Fire” is executive produced by Dick Wolf, Derek Haas, Todd Arnow, Andrea Newman, Michael Gilvary, Michael Brandt, Reza Tabrizi, Arthur Forney, and Peter Jankowski. Universal Television produces with Wolf Entertainment.

