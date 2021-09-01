NBC’s ‘Annie Live!’ Casts Jane Krakowski as Lily St Regis

NBC’s “Annie Live!” has cast Jane Krakowski as Lily St. Regis. Lily is described as the “sassy” and “sticky-fingered” partner of Rooster Hannigan, who is being played by Tituss Burgess.

Yes, it’s an “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” reunion this December on NBC! (And in terms of Krakowski and NBC, a “30 Rock” reunion!)

The St. Regis role is basically the final major one NBC needed to book. In the story, Lily and Rooster try to pass themselves off as Annie’s parents. They find an ally in their villainy in Miss Hannigan, who will be played in the NBC December special by Taraji P. Henson.

In addition to Henson and the comedy duo of Krakowski and Burgess, Harry Connick Jr. has been cast as Daddy Warbucks, and Nicole Scherzinger as Grace. Following a nationwide search, newcomer Celina Smith was selected to play the titular role of Annie for the NBC version.

Krakowski can certainly sing, and has enjoyed her share of Broadway stage time. Krakowski is also pretty busy these days, currently starring not one, but two Apple TV+ series: “Dickinson” and “Schmigadoon.”

She’s also the host of Fox’s “Name That Tune” reboot.

“Annie Live!” will be executive produced by Bob Greenblatt, Neil Meron and Alex Rudzinsky, with Lear deBessonet and Rudzinski sharing the directing duties. Choreography will be led by Sergio Trujillo. Jason Sherwood will oversee production design. Stephen Oremus will orchestrate the music direction. Emilio Sosa will lead costume design. The live event is being produced by Chloe Productions.

“Annie” is one of the biggest hits in Broadway history and the winner of seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical. It has been licensed and performed in 50 countries and translated into eight languages. Based on the Harold Gray comic strip “Little Orphan Annie” that debuted in 1924, the musical premiered on Broadway in 1977 and initially ran for more than four years.

“Annie Live!” will air Thursday, Dec. 2 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.