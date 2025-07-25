An 2003 interview of Anthony Anderson telling a teenage Lindsay Lohan that some men — including himself — like young women has resurfaced online.

At the time, a 17-year-old Lohan, was sharing that she had just moved into a new home she had purchased with her friend and fellow actress Raven-Symoné. Anderson — who was filling in for Sharon Osbourne on her former talk show “The Sharon Osbourne Show” — asked her a couple of questions about their living arrangements. First he inquired about how they had teamed up on decorating their new abode and then asked what “gentlemen will be at the new pad.”

When she answered “no one,” Anderson said, “I’m just talking about parties, get togethers.”

When she shared that she doesn’t have a boyfriend, Anderson announced to the audience that the young actress was “single, but looking.”

Lohan, who appeared on the show to promote the DVD release of “Freaky Friday,” then chimed in to note that she’s underage.

“But, I’m illegal for people that are old,” Lohan said.

“Well, you know some men like them young. We ain’t gonna mention no names, but you know, I’m one of them,” Anderson responded as he raised his hand and burst out in laughter.

In a statement to Entertainment Weekly on Friday, Anderson shared remorse for the remarks he made.

“This interview was clearly intended as comedy. He regrets if the humor was in poor taste and maintains the utmost respect for Lindsay,” a spokesperson for Anderson told the news outlet. “Any implication to the contrary is both inaccurate and potentially defamatory.”

You can watch the full 2003 interview in the video above.