Anthony Causi, Veteran New York Post Photographer, Dies at 48 of Coronavirus

“The Post that you read, and the newsroom that we work in, are less colorful today because of his absence,” top editor Stephen Lynch says

| April 12, 2020 @ 8:55 PM Last Updated: April 12, 2020 @ 9:06 PM
anthony causi

Twitter

Anthon Causi, veteran photographer for the New York Post, died Sunday of complications from the coronavirus, the paper reported. He was 48.

“Anthony Causi was our colleague, our friend and a brilliant journalist,” Post Editor in Chief Stephen Lynch said in a statement. “He was, quite simply, one of the best sports photographers in New York City, capturing all the major moments of the past 25 years. Soft-spoken, funny, but most of all kind — he was respected by those he photographed and admired by those with whom he worked.”

Lynch continued, “The Post that you read, and the newsroom that we work in, are less colorful today because of his absence. Our hearts go out to his family, and we share their grief.”

Also Read: Celebrities Who Have Died From the Coronavirus (Photos)

He is survived by his wife, Romina, and two children, John and Mia.

The Brooklyn native joined the Post in 1994 as a photo messenger, before earning promotion to full-time photographer — which he spent mostly shooting New York-area sporting events, including coverage of the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Jets, Knicks and Nets.

His Twitter bio included a quote from Mark Twain: “You can’t depend on your eyes if your imagination is out of focus.”

Mets COO Jeff Wilpon said in a statement: “We are deeply saddened to learn of Anthony’s passing. He was a charismatic photographer who brought fans closer to the action with his breathtaking images of the Mets.”

The Knicks organization also paid tribute in a tweet: “Anthony Causi was a fixture at the Garden and one of the best photographers in the business. He was a warm person with a great personality and will be missed.”

Celebrities Who Have Died From the Coronavirus (Photos)

  • celebrity deaths coronavirus mark blum lucia bose floyd cardoz
  • terrence mcnally Getty Images
  • lucia bose Getty Images
  • Floyd Cardoz Getty Images
  • Mark Blum Desperately Seeking Susan Getty Images
  • Maria Mercader CBS News CBS News
  • Joe Diffie Country Thunder coronavirus Getty Images
  • alan merrill Getty Images
  • ken shimura YouTube
  • Andrew Jack Disney
  • adam schlesinger Getty
  • Ellis Marsalis Getty Images Getty
  • Eddie Large coronavirus Getty
  • Sergio Rossi shoes Getty
  • Patricia Bosworth Getty
  • Tom Dempsey coronavirus YouTube
  • john prine Getty
  • allen garfield Getty
  • Charles Gregory hairstylist Charles Gregory/YouTube
  • Hilary Heath obit Witchfinder American International Pictures
1 of 20

While many celebrities who contracted COVID-19 have recovered, some have died from complications of the illness

The world continues to be upended by the coronavirus pandemic, with more people contracting COVID-19 as the days pass. While many have recovered, some have died from complications of the illness. These are the names of some notable figures from Hollywood and the media  that we have lost.

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE