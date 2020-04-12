Anthony Causi, Veteran New York Post Photographer, Dies at 48 of Coronavirus

Anthon Causi, veteran photographer for the New York Post, died Sunday of complications from the coronavirus, the paper reported. He was 48.

“Anthony Causi was our colleague, our friend and a brilliant journalist,” Post Editor in Chief Stephen Lynch said in a statement. “He was, quite simply, one of the best sports photographers in New York City, capturing all the major moments of the past 25 years. Soft-spoken, funny, but most of all kind — he was respected by those he photographed and admired by those with whom he worked.”

Lynch continued, “The Post that you read, and the newsroom that we work in, are less colorful today because of his absence. Our hearts go out to his family, and we share their grief.”

Also Read: Celebrities Who Have Died From the Coronavirus (Photos)

He is survived by his wife, Romina, and two children, John and Mia.

The Brooklyn native joined the Post in 1994 as a photo messenger, before earning promotion to full-time photographer — which he spent mostly shooting New York-area sporting events, including coverage of the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Jets, Knicks and Nets.

His Twitter bio included a quote from Mark Twain: “You can’t depend on your eyes if your imagination is out of focus.”

Mets COO Jeff Wilpon said in a statement: “We are deeply saddened to learn of Anthony’s passing. He was a charismatic photographer who brought fans closer to the action with his breathtaking images of the Mets.”

The Knicks organization also paid tribute in a tweet: “Anthony Causi was a fixture at the Garden and one of the best photographers in the business. He was a warm person with a great personality and will be missed.”