‘Queer Eye’ Star Antoni Porowski Cooks Up Win in Celebrity Scrabble Tournament

Antoni Porowski demonstrated another side of his multitalented personality on Wednesday when he took first place in developer Scopely’s charity “Scrabble Go” mobile game tournament.
The actor-chef beat “Queer Eye” co-star Jonathan Van Ness in the mobile version of the classic board game, and also got the highest score of all the A-list participants. On behalf of Porowski, Scopely will donate $12,350 to the Gay, Lesbian, and Straight Education Network (GLSEN), a nonprofit which works to end discrimination in K-12 schools across the country. The funds were based on Porowski’s high score, plus an additional $5,000 from Scopely as a reward for out-scoring his competition.
“I’m not sitting next to Jonathan right now because we’re practicing social distancing, which everyone should be,” Porowski said in a video. “But also, I am destroying him at Scrabble Go’s battle of the boards right now, and he is not happy about it!”
The video was recorded before the tournament ended, and Porowski said, “If I win — which it’s looking like I’m going to — GLESN, my charity of choice, will receive a donation with my high score and a zero added to it, which is so great.”
Scopely’s tournament featured six celebrity head-to-head match ups, including “Office” stars Angela Kinsey and Rainn Wilson; U.S. women’s national soccer teamphenoms Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe; “black-ish” stars Tracee Ellis Ross and Yara Shahidi; “The Big Bang Theory” co-stars Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch; and comedians Whitney Cummings and David Spade.
“I’ve been playing Scrabble with my friends and family since I was a kid, but with my schedule, game nights are rare at best,” Porowski said in an email. “That’s why I love Scrabble Go; I can play from anywhere in the world, and if my friends have to wait for my next devastating triple word score, that’s OK.”
The game publisher released Scrabble Go March 5 and said the title is one of its fastest-growing games to date, with over 1.9 million global players since it launched. At the end of the roughly month-long tournament, Scopely donated roughly $55,000.
O’Brien added that Scopely will likely expand its charity gaming initiatives, and said “we’re also actively working on ways to support global causes benefitting COVID-19 relief across our entire portfolio.”
As the number of people sickened by COVID-19 continues to rise, there is certainly no shortage of kind acts from people helping others get through the pandemic. And that includes celebrities and Hollywood artists social distancing like the rest of us. These famous do-gooders are reaching into their own pockets to make life under quarantine just a little bit easier.
Oprah Winfrey announced on social media that she is donating $10 million to relief efforts, with $1 million of that specifically helping people who are struggling to buy food during the pandemic.
Rihanna’s charitable organization Clara Lionel Foundation made a commitment of $5 million that will go to U.S. food banks as well as to helping advance testing in at-risk communities both in the U.S. and in Haiti and Malawi.
10-time Grammy-winner Taylor Swift has been quietly contacting people on social media who have said they've been struggling to pay bills during the pandemic. Those users then shared screenshots of Swift making donations to them of several thousand dollars each.
TV host Kelly Ripa and husand Mark Consuelos donated $1 million to both the New York governor’s office, for the purchase of ventilators, and WIN, a New York-based organization that provides shelters to homeless women and children.
Writer Roxane Gay has tweeted several times during the pandemic asking for those struggling to pay bills during the pandemic to share their mobile payment handle to receive personal donations from her.
Ryan Reynolds and wife Blake Lively announced on social media that they donated $1 million to Feeding America and Food Banks Canada.
Pop star Ariana Grande said in her Instagram Stories that she had made donations to several organizations, including Opportunity Fund, GiveDirectly, Feeding America, Croce Rossa Italiana and the World Health Organization.
A physician in Los Angeles, Dr. Thais Aliabad, wrote on Instagram that Kylie Jenner, one of her patients, had "donated $1,000,000 to help us buy hundreds of thousands of masks, face shields, and other protective gear."
NFL player Drew Brees told TMZ that he's donating $5 million to the state of Louisiana to help with the coronavirus relief efforts.
Oscar-winning actress and humanitarian Angelina Jolie donated $1 million to No Kid Hungry to help provide meals for children in low-income families, the organization said in a statement.
Country music legend Dolly Parton said on Instagram that she donated $1 million to Vanderbilt's research for a COVID-19 cure.
Jay-Z's Shawn Carter Foundation matched Rihanna's donation of $1 million to relief efforts.
Bruno Mars, who has a residency in Las Vegas, donated $1 million to the MGM Resorts Foundation to help MGM employees in the city who lost work due to the pandemic, his representative said, according to E News.
The players, coaches and owners of the Golden State Warriors announced they are donating $1 million to help employees at the Chase Center who lost work because of canceled NBC games.
Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg partnered with a Silicon Valley food bank to put $5.5 million toward creating the COVID-19 Emergency Fund for Feeding Families.
