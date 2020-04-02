‘Queer Eye’ Star Antoni Porowski Cooks Up Win in Celebrity Scrabble Tournament

Porowski donates over $12,000 to GLSEN

| April 2, 2020 @ 2:30 PM

"Queer Eye" star Antoni Porowski.

Antoni Porowski demonstrated another side of his multitalented personality on Wednesday when he took first place in developer Scopely’s charity “Scrabble Go” mobile game tournament.

The actor-chef beat “Queer Eye” co-star Jonathan Van Ness in the mobile version of the classic board game, and also got the highest score of all the A-list participants. On behalf of Porowski, Scopely will donate $12,350 to the Gay, Lesbian, and Straight Education Network (GLSEN), a nonprofit which works to end discrimination in K-12 schools across the country. The funds were based on Porowski’s high score, plus an additional $5,000 from Scopely as a reward for out-scoring his competition.

“I’m not sitting next to Jonathan right now because we’re practicing social distancing, which everyone should be,” Porowski said in a video. “But also, I am destroying him at Scrabble Go’s battle of the boards right now, and he is not happy about it!”

The video was recorded before the tournament ended, and Porowski said, “If I win — which it’s looking like I’m going to — GLESN, my charity of choice, will receive a donation with my high score and a zero added to it, which is so great.”

Scopely’s tournament featured six celebrity head-to-head match ups, including “Office” stars Angela Kinsey and Rainn Wilson; U.S. women’s national soccer teamphenoms Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe; “black-ish” stars Tracee Ellis Ross and Yara Shahidi; “The Big Bang Theory” co-stars Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch; and comedians Whitney Cummings and David Spade.

“I’ve been playing Scrabble with my friends and family since I was a kid, but with my schedule, game nights are rare at best,” Porowski said in an email. “That’s why I love Scrabble Go; I can play from anywhere in the world, and if my friends have to wait for my next devastating triple word score, that’s OK.”

The game publisher released Scrabble Go March 5 and said the title is one of its fastest-growing games to date, with over 1.9 million global players since it launched. At the end of the roughly month-long tournament, Scopely donated roughly $55,000.

O’Brien added that Scopely will likely expand its charity gaming initiatives, and said “we’re also actively working on ways to support global causes benefitting COVID-19 relief across our entire portfolio.”

