‘AP Bio’ Renewed by Peacock for Season 4

“A.P Bio” is getting a second season on Peacock, which will be the former NBC network comedy’s fourth overall.

The Glenn Howerton-Patton Oswalt led comedy becomes the first Peacock original scripted series to get a renewal. It’s third season (and first on Peacock) debuted in September.

Amber Ruffin’s weekly late night series was picked up for an additional 10 episodes last week.

You can watch the renewal announcement for “A.P. Bio” in the video above.

“A.P. Bio” was created by Mike O’Brien, who writes and executive produces. Seth Meyers, Mike Shoemaker, Andrew Singer and Lorne Michaels also serve as executive producers. The series is produced by Universal Television, Broadway Video and Sethmaker Shoemeyers Productions.

“Everyone involved is so excited to do more episodes,” said O’Brien. “We’re so thankful to Peacock and everyone who watched! Season 3 was the most fun we’ve had. I want to dig even deeper into the main characters and also keep messing with the sitcom format.”

It ran for two low-rated seasons on NBC and, after getting canceled, was revived to help boost Peacock’s original content slate. The NBCU-backed streaming serviced launched nationwide in July.

It stars Howerton as disgraced Harvard philosophy scholar Jack Griffin, who after losing out on his dream job, is forced to return to Toledo, Ohio, and work as a high school Advanced Placement biology teacher. As he comes crashing in to Whitlock High School, Jack makes it absolutely clear he will not be teaching any biology. Realizing he has a room full of honor roll students at his disposal, Jack decides instead to use the kids for his own benefit. Eager to prove that he is still king of the castle, Principal Durbin struggles to control the force of nature that is Jack Griffin.

Lyric Lewis, Mary Sohn, Jean Villepique and Paula Pell also star.