‘AP Bio’ Season 3 Gets Premiere Date From Peacock

The wait is almost over, “A.P. Bio” fans. On Tuesday, Peacock, NBCUniversal’s new streaming service, revealed the premiere date for Season 3 of the Glenn Howerton-led comedy, which was originally canceled at NBC last May and then picked up by Peacock the following month.

The third season of “A.P. Bio” will launch Sept. 3 on Peacock, according to the streaming service, which rolls out nationwide Wednesday. Other upcoming Peacock original series that received debut dates from the platform today include the Archie Panjabi and Christopher Plummer-led drama “Departure” (Sept. 17), Australian comedy “Five Bedrooms” (Aug. 13) and the Sky Studios-produced “Hitmen” (Aug. 6).

While you still have to wait a little while for these series to drop, Peacock is launching in full tomorrow with originals “Brave New World,” “The Capture,” “Intelligence,” “Psych 2: Lassie Come Home,” “Where’s Waldo?,” “Cleopatra In Space” and ”Curious George,” along with an extensive lineup of library content. Readers can find a list of which movies and TV shows will be available on Day 1 here.

More originals will be coming to Peacock in the future, including the previously announced “Angelyne,” ”Rutherford Falls,” the “Battlestar Galactica” reboot, the “Punky Brewster” revival, ”Dr. Death,” “Housewives Mash-up,” the “Saved By the Bell” revival, ”Lady Parts,” ”Girls5Eva,” “Who Wrote That,” “Kids Tonight Show,” “The Amber Ruffin Show,” “Armas De Mujer” and “Caso Cerrado.”

Readers can find the official descriptions for “A.P. Bio,” “Departure,” “Five Bedrooms” and “Hitmen” below, each in Peacock’s own words.

A.P. BIO – Premiering September 3, 2020

When disgraced Harvard philosophy scholar Jack Griffin (Glenn Howerton, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) loses out on his dream job, he is forced to return to Toledo, Ohio, and work as a high school Advanced Placement biology teacher. As he comes crashing into Whitlock High School, Jack makes it absolutely clear that he will not be teaching any biology. Realizing he has a room full of honor roll students at his disposal, Jack decides instead to use the kids’ brainpower for his own benefit. But are his students instead helping him to realize his dream job might actually be the one he has right now? Eager to prove that he is still king of the castle, Principal Durbin (Patton Oswalt, Veep) struggles to control the force of nature that is Jack Griffin. The series also stars Mary Sohn (Work in Progress), Lyric Lewis (Baskets), Jean Villepique (Sharp Objects) and Paula Pell (Saturday Night Live). A.P. BIO is produced by Broadway Video, Sethmaker Shoemeyers Productions and Universal Television.

DEPARTURE – Premiering September 17, 2020

Passenger plane Flight 716 shockingly vanishes, and brilliant investigator Kendra Malley (Archie Panjabi, The Good Wife), alongside her mentor Howard Lawson (Christopher Plummer, Knives Out) are brought on to lead the investigation. When battling forces threaten to undermine their work, Kendra must find the truth and stop it from happening again. The series also stars Kris Holden-Reid (Umbrella Academy), Rebecca Liddiard (Run This Town), Tamara Duarte (Longmire), Mark Rendall (Versailles), Peter Mensah (Midnight, Texas) and Sasha Roiz (Suits). DEPARTURE is produced in association with Starlings Television and Corus Entertainment, produced by Shaftesbury (Canada) and Greenpoint Productions Ltd. (UK).

FIVE BEDROOMS – Premiering August 13, 2020

Five singles meet at, of all places, the singles’ table at a wedding. After several bottles of champagne, they decide to pitch in and buy a house together. Five singles buy a house together – what could go right? It’s a grand social experiment with one glaring problem: they’ll have to actually live with each other. All while journeying together through disasters, life-turning crises, and moments of love, joy and heartbreak. The series stars Kat Stewart (Offspring), Stephen Peacocke (Whiskey Tango Foxtrot), Doris Younane (Frayed), Katie Robertson (Rosehaven), Roy Joseph (Halim), Kate Jenkinson (Wentworth) and Hugh Sheridan (Packed to the Rafters). FIVE BEDROOMS is produced by Hoodlum Entertainment with assistance from Film Victoria. It is co-funded by Sky Studios, Network Ten and Screen Australia.

HITMEN – Premiering August 6, 2020

Best friends Jamie (Mel Giedroyc) and Fran (Sue Perkins) are trying to make their way in the world with only each other to rely on. They also just happen to kill people for a living. Fueled by their antics and frivolous bickering, each job inevitably gets derailed, leading them into bizarre misadventures, full of oddball characters and unexpected dilemmas. HITMEN is produced by Tiger Aspect in association with Sky Studios and is distributed by NBCUniversal Global Distribution.