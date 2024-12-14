Apple AI-Generated News Alert Falsely Claims Luigi Mangione Shot Himself

The BBC has filed a complaint against Apple after an AI-generated headline claimed UnitedHealthcare CEO shooting suspect Luigi Mangione shot himself was sent to an unknown number of people and credited to the British broadcaster. A spokesperson from the BBC said the corporation has contacted Apple “to raise this concern and fix the problem.”

“BBC News is the most trusted news media in the world,” the spokesperson also said. “It is essential to us that our audiences can trust any information or journalism published in our name and that includes notifications.”

Earlier this week, an AI-generated news summary from the BBC that read, “Luigi Mangione shoots himself; Syrian mother hopes Assad pays the price; South Korea police raid Yoon Suk Yeol’s office.”

While the two other headlines were accurate, the first was not.

This is not the first time an AI-generated news has released false headlines in this manner. The broadcaster reported that three articles on three different topics from the New York Times were all grouped together on Nov. 21; the resulting mash-up led some to believe Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had been arrested.

The news feature from Apple is available to iPhone users using the iOS 18.1 system version or later on all iPhone 16s, the 15 Pro, and the 15 Pro Max.