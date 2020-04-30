Apple Beats Reduced Wall Street Q2 Earnings Expectations
Still no subscriber info on Apple TV+
Tim Baysinger | April 30, 2020 @ 1:47 PM
Last Updated: April 30, 2020 @ 1:56 PM
Apple managed to surpass Wall Street’s expectations for its second fiscal quarter for 2020.
For the three months ending on March 28, Apple reported $58.3 billion in revenue and earnings per share of $2.55. International sales accounted for 62% of the quarter’s revenue. Apple also recorded a record $13.3 billion in services revenue, which helped to make up for a decrease in produce sales for iPhone, iPad and iMacs.
In February, the company admitted that its revenue would be below the $63 to $67 billion it had previously forecast. Analysts had expected the tech giant to pull in $54.5 billion, with an EPS of $2.26.
“Despite COVID-19’s unprecedented global impact, we’re proud to report that Apple grew for the quarter, driven by an all-time record in Services and a quarterly record for Wearables,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “In this difficult environment, our users are depending on Apple products in renewed ways to stay connected, informed, creative, and productive. We feel motivated and inspired to not only keep meeting these needs in innovative ways, but to continue giving back to support the global response, from the tens of millions of face masks and custom-built face shields we’ve sent to medical professionals around the world, to the millions we’ve donated to organizations like Global Citizen and America’s Food Fund.”
Apple’s revenue in Greater China fell 6.7%, to $9.46 billion, as many stores were closed during the quarter. China was hit by the pandemic months earlier than the U.S. since the novel coronavirus originated in the city of Wuhan in late 2019.
For the second consecutive quarter, Apple’s earnings release did not provide any subscriber information for Apple TV+, the company’s streaming service launched in November.
Apple’s board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.82 per share of the Company’s common stock, an increase of 6 percent. The dividend is payable on May 14 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 11. The board of directors also authorized an increase of $50 billion to the existing share repurchase program.
10 Reality Shows to Binge and Learn That New Skill in Quarantine
It's been over a month since most Americans bunkered down at home to wait out the coronavirus pandemic. Self-help gurus were quick to suggest using the isolation to take up a new hobby or master a new craft. But with so much time to spend on the couch, many people have resorted to binge-watching all the best shows streaming services have to offer. Feel unproductive? Don't. These 10 reality shows are all you need to learn that new skill.
A&E Networks/PBS
Skill: How to Dress to Impress
Show: "What Not to Wear"
-- Family and friends nominate fashion offenders to get much-needed makeovers from Stacy London and Clinton Kelly. It's no small order, and the hosts come out swinging with humor and sass. But what makes this TLC staple a loveable hit are the sensitivity and empathy London and Kelly have with those they help. Packed with tips and tricks for finding your natural waist, creating long and lean lines and being comfortable in the beautiful body you have, the show arms you with all the tools to dress to impress when we finally go back to the office. Binge on TLC.com and Amazon Prime.
TLC
Skill: How to Make a Killer Knife
Show: "Forged in Fire"
-- Tattooed and bearded men, along with the occasional woman, compete to make the sharpest, toughest knife in the forge. It's crafting on flaming steroids, and the contestants come ready to wield their knowledge of quenching, damascus, forge welds, edge retention, and san mai. The fun begins when experts test the blades by bashing them into ice blocks, slicing open fake blood-filled dummies and launching them into wooden panels. Those that don't measure up, or suffer catastrophic weapons failures, are given the axe. Viewers should make room for their own home forges, because they will become master bladesmiths watching the seven seasons available. Binge on History.com, Hulu and Amazon Prime.
A&E Networks
Skill: How to Bake
Show: "Great British Baking Show"
-- As if the British-U.S. crossover needed an introduction, amateur bakers gather in a very hot tent to fling flour and break bread. Leave your soggy bottoms at home if you want to be Star Baker, because Mary Berry only wants good bakes. Each episode is a masterclass in its own, with contestants showing off their technical skills and frosting flair. Hope you snagged some yeast before shelves went bare in the pandemic, because you could just get a handshake from Paul Hollywood. Binge on Netflix and PBS.com.
PBS
Skill: How to Cook
Show: "Chopped"
-- On the flip side of the griddle, confident chefs from around the country go head-to-head in a three-course cook-off. The catch? They work with some unique ingredients. But even if viewers don't have pickled pig lips or durian fruit laying around in their kitchens, they'll sure get a crash course in blending flavors and thinking outside the Taco Tuesday box. And always remember the seasoning -- or you're chopped. Binge on FoodNetwork.com and Hulu.
Food Network
Skill: How to Organize
Show: "Tidying Up With Marie Kondo"
-- Families in need of relief from mounting toys and overflowing closets get a visit from Marie Kondo, who burst onto the American scene with her accessible organizing hacks. What was once a house of chaos Kondo turns into a tranquil oasis with her attention to detail and unassuming charm. This series is sure to bring joy -- and structure -- to your disheveled, quarantined life. Binge on Netflix.
Netflix
Skill: How to Design
Show: "Project Runway"
-- Budding fashion designers go pin-to-pin in this long-running competition series. Putting their sewing skills and trend awareness to the test, they work on creating the best and most innovative clothes to be judged by some of the biggest names in the industry. Follow these contestants and you quickly learn how to turn that roll of fabric in your basement into the fiercest romper -- and why you should still get a second opinion from Tim Gunn. Binge on BravoTV.com, NBC.com and Hulu.
Lifetime
Skill: How to Survive
Show: "Man vs. Wild"
-- A brave Brit named Bear voluntarily gets lost in the wilderness so he can make shelter out of branches, eat bugs for sustenance and dress wounds with herbal remedies -- and make it out alive. Bear Grylls stays cool, calm and collected in the face of his challenging terrain, making sure viewers will be prepared when caught in the same misfortune. Rest assured, Grylls' expertise and zeal make him the perfect instructor. Just remember to stay hydrated. Binge on BBCAmerica.com and Amazon Prime.
Discovery
Skill: How to Talk to the Dead
Show: "Ghost Adventures"
-- A troop of men dressed in all-black travel the country to converse with the spirits people say linger on their properties. They arm themselves with an arsenal of cool tech -- like electromagnetic field meters, infrared night-vision cameras and the famous Ovilus "ghost box," which is said to synthesize changes of energy in the surrounding environment into sounds, including words. With their no-holds-barred personalities and relentless determination to contact the dead, they make viewers want to try it out for themselves. Prepare for eerie encounters. Binge on TravelChannel.com and Hulu.
Travel Channel/Discovery
Skill: How to Be Business-Savvy
Show: "Shark Tank"
-- Greenhorn entrepreneurs do their best to convince investor "sharks" to buy-in to their young companies. They better come prepared, because the panel is sure to grill them on their profit margins, net losses, cash flow, customer acquisition and returns on investments. If they stumble -- or cry -- Kevin "Mr. Wonderful" O'Leary will crush them like the cockroaches they are. But if they come to play hardball, they'll leave the tank with a high-dollar deal and the promise of mass-market success. Take a bite out of this show, and you'll finally feel ready to patent that old science fair invention. Binge on ABC.com and Hulu.
ABC
Skill: How to 'Smize'
Show: "America's Next Top Model"
-- Wide-eyed young women compete to be the next top model in front of actual top model Tyra Banks. Putting their best sides forward, they strike poses and strut the runways with the guidance of Banks and her expert friends. You won't shy away from any camera after watching this series. And you might even nail that "smize." Binge on Hulu and Amazon Prime.
CW
