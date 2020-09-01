Apple Orders Carlton Cuse, John Ridley-Produced TV Adaptation of Hurricane Katrina Book ‘Five Days at Memorial’

John Ridley and Carlton Cuse will produce a limited series adaptation of “Five Days at Memorial,” Sheri Fink’s non-fiction book about the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, for Apple TV+, the streaming service said Tuesday.

Based on Fink’s 2013 novel of the same name, “Five Days At Memorial” takes place over “the first five days in a New Orleans, LA, hospital after Hurricane Katrina made landfall” in August 2005, per Apple. “When the floodwaters rose, the power failed, and the heat climbed, exhausted caregivers were forced to make life-and-death decisions that haunted them for years to come.”

Ridley and Cuse will both serve as showrunners, writers and executive producers on “Five Days at Memorial,” with Fink also executive producing. Ridley will direct the limited series, which is produced by ABC Signature.

