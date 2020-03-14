Apple Closes Retail Stores, Pledges $15 Million to Coronavirus Recovery

“In our workplaces and communities, we must do all we can to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” CEO Tim Cook writes

| March 14, 2020 @ 6:29 AM Last Updated: March 14, 2020 @ 6:30 AM
Apple has shut down all of its retail stores outside of Greater China until at least March 27 to stop the spread of the coronavirus, CEO Tim Cook announced late Friday.

The tech giant announced the move even as it announced that it had reopened its retail stories in Greater China, the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic that has wreaked havoc on lives and the world economy.

In addition, and pledged $15 million to medical and economic relief efforts to combat the virus, Cook said, “both to help treat those who are sick and to help lessen the economic and community impacts of the pandemic.”

“As rates of new infections continue to grow in other places, we’re taking additional steps to protect our team members and customers,” Cook said.

The company also launched a new section in Apple News dedicated to coverage of the virus, where Cook said users can find updates from “trusted news outlets.”

The World Health Organization has reported more than 142,000 coronavirus cases worldwide, and at least 5,388 deaths.

