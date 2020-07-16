Apple Orders Thriller Series ‘Echo 3’ From ‘Hurt Locker’ Writer Mark Boal
10-episode show is based on Israeli series “When Heroes Fly”
Jennifer Maas | July 16, 2020 @ 9:13 AM
Last Updated: July 16, 2020 @ 9:51 AM
Jason Kempin/Getty Images for WGAw
Apple TV+ has ordered a new 10-episode action-thriller series called “Echo 3” from “The Hurt Locker” writer Mark Boal, the streaming service said Thursday.
Based on Keshet Broadcasting’s “When Heroes Fly,” an Israeli series created by Omri Givon and inspired by Amir Gutfreund’s novel of the same name, “Echo 3” is set in South America and follows Amber Chesborough, “a brilliant young scientist, is the emotional center of a small American family,” per Apple’s description.
“When she goes missing along the Colombia-Venezuela border, her brother and her husband — two men with deep military experience and complicated pasts — struggle to find her in a layered, personal drama, set against the explosive backdrop of a secret war.”
Boal will executive produce “Echo 3” and serve as showrunner alongside Jason Horwitch (“Berlin Station,” “House of Cards”). Other executive producers include Keshet Studios’ Peter Traugott, as well as Stan Wlodkowski, Omri Givon, Eitan Mansuri, Jonathan Doweck, Avi Nir (Keshet Media Group), Alon Shtruzman (Keshet International) and Karni Ziv (Keshet Broadcasting).
“Echo 3” hails from Apple and Keshet Studios and will be shot with both English and Spanish dialogue.
The projects marks the second straight-to-series order Apple has given to a show produced by Keshet International. The first was “Suspicion,” a drama starring Uma Thurman, which is based on Amit Cohen and Maria Feldman’s Israeli series “False Flag.”
10 New Summer TV Shows Ranked by Premiere Viewers, From 'Tough as Nails' to 'United We Fall' (Photos)
With all due respect to "America's Got Talent," summer is not exactly the time when Nielsen ratings threaten to fall off the charts -- at least, not the top of the charts. And when it comes to new series, a summer slot isn't generally a vote of confidence from the network.
Due to coronavirus-forced production shutdowns, Summer 2020 should be an especially soft season. Click through our gallery to see how each freshman show's debut on broadcast television fared in total viewers.
Rank: 8 Show: "Celebrity Watch Party" Net: Fox Total Viewers: 1.785 million
Fox
Rank: 7 Show: "The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons - Ever!" Net: ABC Total Viewers: 2.428 million
ABC
Rank: 6 Show: "The Genetic Detective" Net: ABC Total Viewers: 3.214 million
ABC
Rank: 5 Show: "Tough as Nails" Net: CBS Total Viewers: 4.196 million
CBS
Rank: 4 Show: "Don't" Net: ABC Total Viewers: 4.205 million
ABC
Rank: 3 Show: "United We Fall" Net: ABC Total Viewers: 4.232 million
ABC
Rank: 2 Show: "Game On!" Net: CBS Total Viewers: 4.534 million
CBS
Rank: 1Show: "Ultimate Tag" Net: Fox Total Viewers: 4.565 million
Fox
1 of 11
Nielsen sheets are cooling off as the months warm up
With all due respect to "America's Got Talent," summer is not exactly the time when Nielsen ratings threaten to fall off the charts -- at least, not the top of the charts. And when it comes to new series, a summer slot isn't generally a vote of confidence from the network.
Due to coronavirus-forced production shutdowns, Summer 2020 should be an especially soft season. Click through our gallery to see how each freshman show's debut on broadcast television fared in total viewers.