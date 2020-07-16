Apple Orders Thriller Series ‘Echo 3’ From ‘Hurt Locker’ Writer Mark Boal

Apple TV+ has ordered a new 10-episode action-thriller series called “Echo 3” from “The Hurt Locker” writer Mark Boal, the streaming service said Thursday.

Based on Keshet Broadcasting’s “When Heroes Fly,” an Israeli series created by Omri Givon and inspired by Amir Gutfreund’s novel of the same name, “Echo 3” is set in South America and follows Amber Chesborough, “a brilliant young scientist, is the emotional center of a small American family,” per Apple’s description.

“When she goes missing along the Colombia-Venezuela border, her brother and her husband — two men with deep military experience and complicated pasts — struggle to find her in a layered, personal drama, set against the explosive backdrop of a secret war.”

Boal will executive produce “Echo 3” and serve as showrunner alongside Jason Horwitch (“Berlin Station,” “House of Cards”). Other executive producers include Keshet Studios’ Peter Traugott, as well as Stan Wlodkowski, Omri Givon, Eitan Mansuri, Jonathan Doweck, Avi Nir (Keshet Media Group), Alon Shtruzman (Keshet International) and Karni Ziv (Keshet Broadcasting).

“Echo 3” hails from Apple and Keshet Studios and will be shot with both English and Spanish dialogue.

The projects marks the second straight-to-series order Apple has given to a show produced by Keshet International. The first was “Suspicion,” a drama starring Uma Thurman, which is based on Amit Cohen and Maria Feldman’s Israeli series “False Flag.”