Apple Inc. has been fined nearly $2 billion by the European Commission for allegedly abusing its “dominant position” in the overseas music-streaming app market, according to media reports.

The judgment against the American tech giant is the result of an antitrust case filed by its Swedish audio-streaming competitor Spotify.

Apple’s platforms restrict competitors’ ability to “inform users of Apple devices about alternative, cheaper options to purchase music available on the internet outside of the Apple ecosystem. This is illegal,” reads a Monday statement from the EU commission, which issued the fine of €1.8 billion.

Apple says it will appeal, and argued that the commission has not found “credible evidence of consumer harm.”

Spotify said it was happy that the case delivers “some justice,” but added “it does not solve Apple’s bad behavior toward developers beyond music streaming in other markets around the world. Our work will not be done until we succeed in securing a truly fair digital marketplace.”