Apple, Google Release Contact Tracing Technology for Mobile Apps

Apple and Google have released contact tracing technology that will allow public health mobile apps to notify users if they’ve potentially been exposed to an individual with COVID-19, the two companies announced on Wednesday.

The API, called Exposure Notifications, utilizes Bluetooth technology and can be used across iOS and Android devices. It is meant to be downloaded by public health agencies who are creating their own contact tracing apps.

“Each user gets to decide whether or not to opt-in to Exposure Notifications; the system does not collect or use location from the device; and if a person is diagnosed with COVID-19, it is up to them whether or not to report that in the public health app,” Apple and Google said in a joint statement. “User adoption is key to success and we believe that these strong privacy protections are also the best way to encourage use of these apps.”

This first release is part of a two-phase plan that Apple and Google announced in April. In the “coming months,” the two tech giants are looking to expand this contact tracing technology on the operating system level, meaning that a user wouldn’t need to download a specific app in order to opt-in to the notification system.

“The system will send out and listen for the Bluetooth beacons as in the first phase, but without requiring an app to be installed. If a match is detected the user will be notified (that they may have been exposed to an infected person), and if the user has not already downloaded an official public health authority app they will be prompted to download an official app and advised on next steps,” the companies said. “Only public health authorities will have access to this technology and their apps must meet specific criteria around privacy, security, and data control.”

Alabama, North Dakota and South Carolina are some of the first states to sign on to using Apple and Google’s technology, according to Forbes. Twenty-two countries in the world — including Ireland, Germany, Italy and the Netherlands — have also requested the API.