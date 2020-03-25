Apple Donates 10 Million Masks to US Healthcare Workers, Tim Cook Says

“These people deserve a debt of gratitude for all the work they’re doing on the front lines” fighting COVID-19, the Apple chief says

| March 25, 2020 @ 12:49 PM
Apple CEO Tim Cook on Wednesday said the tech giant is giving 10 million masks to healthcare workers in the U.S. in an effort to help combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Cook made the announcement in a brief video shared on Twitter.

“Apple has sourced, procured, and is donating 10 million masks to the medical community in the United States,” Cook said. “These people deserve a debt of gratitude for all the work they’re doing on the front lines.”

He added, in the accompanying tweet, that “millions more” will be donated to healthcare workers in Europe.

Cook said he was recording his video while working from home — signed basketballs from his alma maters Auburn and Duke University were featured in the background — and urged anyone watching to stay at home as much as possible and to follow guidelines on social distancing.

Apple, like most companies, has been hit hard by COVID-19. Last month, the company warned the coronavirus had “temporarily constrained” the company’s production of iPhones in China, and warned the company’s Q2 revenue projections would be lower than initially estimated. Apple’s stock, which was trading near $330 per share in early February, is at about $257 per share on Wednesday after gaining a few percentage points.

