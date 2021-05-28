Why Apple’s China Policy May Undermine Tim Cook’s ‘Moral Responsibility’ Stance

by | May 28, 2021 @ 11:05 AM

The tech giant’s questionable business practices in China “makes it difficult to take them seriously on domestic social issues,” one expert tells TheWrap

Apple has positioned itself as Big Tech’s moral compass the last few years, at least based on high-profile advertising campaigns and the public comments of CEO Tim Cook. “I think we have a moral responsibility to help grow the economy, to help grow jobs, to contribute to this country and to contribute to the other countries that we do business in,” Cook said in 2017.

Don’t buy it, a growing band of critics are saying.

Become a member to read more.
Sean Burch

Sean Burch

Tech reporter • sean.burch@thewrap.com • @seanb44 

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Ratings: Not a Lot of Love for Fox’s ‘iHeartRadio Music Awards’

WrapPRO Roundtable: Will the Sports Rights Bubble Ever Burst? | Video
mgm

What Happens to James Bond, ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ and Other MGM Films and TV Shows After Amazon Takeover
Crime Scene Kitchen

Ratings: Joel McHale’s ‘Crime Scene Kitchen’ Savors ‘Masked Singer’ Finale Lead-in
big tech nollywood amazon netflix apple

Tech Takes Hollywood: How Amazon’s MGM Buy Signals a New Order in the Content Game

Will Top MGM Execs Mark Burnett and Michael De Luca Survive Amazon Takeover?

What Happens to James Bond Franchise Once Amazon Takes Over MGM?
Mental Samurai Rob Lowe

Ratings: Rob Lowe’s ‘Mental Samurai’ Has a Real Bad Season 2 Start
viacomcbs podcast

Behind ViacomCBS’ ‘Secret Sauce’ for Podcast Success
911 finale

Ratings: ‘9-1-1’ Jumps to 6 Million Viewers With Finale

Why The CW Is Expanding Into Saturday Nights While Most Broadcasts Networks Are in Retreat