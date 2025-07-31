Apple Sales Up 10% Thanks to IPhone and Services, But AI Is Still A Question Mark

Apple posted second-quarter earnings and revenue that topped Wall Street expectations due to strong gains in iPhone sales and services.

Those two categories continue to represent the vast bulk of Apple’s business, with the company increasingly reliant on services — everything from iCloud to Apple TV+ — as a growth engine.

While the Mac business saw growth in the quarter, iPad and wearable sales — which include AirPods, Apple Watches and its Vision Pro headset — both saw declines.

The results underscore a company still largely reliant on the iPhone to drive most of its hardware revenue, as well as to serve as a vehicle to deliver all the services Apple wants to offer on top of its devices. But it’s a strategy that’s worked, as it posted the highest revenue gain since December 2021.

Net income: $23.43 billion, compared to $21.45 billion a year ago.

Earnings Per Share: $1.57, compared to $1.40 a year ago and $1.43 expected by analysts surveyed by Yahoo Finance.

Revenue: $$94.04 billion, compared to $89.16 billion expected by analysts surveyed by Yahoo Finance.

iPhone Sales: $44.58 billion, compared with $39.3 billion a year ago.

Services: $27.43 billion, compared with $24.21 billion a year ago.

Apple has been under pressure to catch up to rivals Google, Meta and OpenAI when it comes to artificial capabilities. While Apple touted AI as “Apple Intelligence” back in 2024, the features and capabilities promised to its devices have fallen short of expectations.

Indeed, while OpenAI, Google and Meta talk about advances to their AI models and millions of dollars they’re pouring into research, Apple last month spent a bulk of its time during its Worldwide Developer Conference touting its Liquid Glass design scheme for its products.

On a more positive note, Apple Original Films finally saw the checkered flag with blockbuster “F1 the Movie.” The race car drama, starring Brad Pitt and Javier Bardem, has been a hit in theaters and last weekend crossed the $500 million mark, thanks in part to strength overseas, where F1 racing is particularly popular.

Apple’s entertainment ventures continue to be a head scratcher, with the movie business offering far less predictable margins as its core hardware or services businesses. Even a hit like “F1” doesn’t really tie back to its iPhone or MacBook. And while Apple TV+ has made headway with hit shows like “Ted Lasso” and “Severance,” it’s unclear if the subscribers are enough to move the needle on its the top or bottom line.

More to come.