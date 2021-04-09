Justin Timberlake could be returning to Apple’s TV screen. The streaming service has won an auction to develop a series based on former “Gong Show” host Chuck Barris’ memoir “Confessions of a Dangerous Mind,” with Timberlake attached to star as Barris, an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap.

Apple is looking to develop the project as a one-hour drama.

In Barris’ 1984 memoir, he claimed that his game show career — he also created “The Dating Game” and “The Newlywed Game” — was a cover for his real job as a CIA assassin. The book has already been adapted once before in a 2002 movie, “Confessions of a Dangerous Mind,” that George Clooney directed with Sam Rockwell playing Barris.

Miramax, which produced the movie, will co-produce the series with Paramount Television Studios. David Hollander will executive produce and serve as showrunner, with Jon Worley writing the script.

Timberlake is coming off his starring performance in Apple’s “Palmer.” Apple TV+ viewership rose by more than 33% in the weekend “Palmer” debuted on the streamer (Jan. 29). The Fisher Stevens-directed drama led the young streaming service to its most-watched weekend.

Timberlake is repped by WME, LBI and Ziffren Brittenham.

