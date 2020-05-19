Apple TV+ Acquires Old TV Shows and Movies to Build Library (Report)

Apple’s “originals-only” streaming service launched last November

May 19, 2020
Apple Holds Product Launch Event In Cupertino

Apple is pivoting its strategy for Apple TV+ by acquiring older movies and TV shows for the streaming service to build up a library beyond its originals.

According to Bloomberg, Apple’s streaming execs have been in talks with studios to license older titles for Apple TV+ and have already purchased some films and series, none of which are considered “huge franchises or blockbusters.”

Representatives for Apple TV+ did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

Also Read: Apple TV+ Adds Special Quarantine Episode of Rob McElhenney's 'Mythic Quest'

Apple TV+ launched last November with eight original series, including the Jennifer Aniston-Reese Witherspoon drama “The Morning Show” and one documentary film. Apple had promoted the streaming service, which costs subscribers $4.99 a month, as the first “originals-only” platform and, according to Bloomberg, the company wants to keep its focus on original content while buying up existing IP for a library that can better compete with the giant catalogs available on Netflix, Hulu and Disney+.

Up until now, Apple has avoided getting into bidding wars for the rights to classic titles like “Seinfeld,” “The Big Bang Theory,” “Friends,” “The Office” and “South Park,” so the service is currently home to just a few dozen Apple originals, including the recently launched Chris Evans-led drama “Defending Jacob.”

Unlike its streaming competitors, Apple views its own streaming strategy as just one pillar of a larger building. The company has been giving away a free year of Apple TV+ to anyone who buys a new iPhone, iPad or computer, which should have led to a large pool of customers at the outset who will sample their programming.

But since its launch, the tech giant has yet to reveal anything about how many people are actually watching the service.

Spring TV 2020: Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows (Photos)

  • spring premiere dates 2020 Showtime/Netflix/ABC/Apple
  • Celebrity Watch Party Fox
  • The Eddy Netflix
  • Solor Opposites Hulu
  • Dead to Me Season 2 Netflix
  • I Know This Much Is True HBO
  • Misery Index TBS
  • The Great Hulu Hulu
  • She-Ra and the Princess of Power Netflix
  • Bering Sea Gold Discovery
  • Hightown Starz
  • Snowpiercer TNT
  • The Big Flower Fight Trailer Netflix
  • DC Universe
  • The 100 The CW
  • Married at First Sight Lifetime
  • Fox
  • Jay Leno's Garage CNBC
  • BURDEN OF TRUTH The CW
  • Labor of Love cast Fox
  • Holey Moley ABC
  • To Tell the Truth Anthony Anderson Beats ABC
  • Janelle Monae Amazon Prime Video
  • Naked and Afraid Discovery
  • Titan Games Dwayne Johnson NBC
  • NBC
  • World of Dance - Season 4 NBC
  • Craftopia HBO Max HBO Max
  • Legendary HBO Max HBO Max
  • Looney Tunes Cartoons HBO Max HBO Max
  • Not Too Late Show With Elmo HBO Max HBO Max
  • Love Life Anna Kendrick HBO Max
  • GAME ON! CBS
  • ABC
  • Apple TV+
  • Netflix
  • Ramy Hulu
  • Celebrity Family Feud ABC
  • Press Your Luck ABC
  • Match Game ABC ABC
  • AMC
  • 90 Day Fiance the Other Way TLC
  • NOS4A2 AMC/BBC America
  • Fuller House Netflix
  • “’The Bachelor_ The Most Unforgettable – Ever!’ ABC
  • Dirty John USA Network
  • RuPauls Drag Race All Stars Showtime
  • Spectrum
  • ADAM SCOTT Dont ABC
  • Pokemon Journeys The Series Netflix
  • Love Victor Hulu
  • padma lakshmi Getty
1 of 52

Here’s when 51 broadcast, cable and streaming series debut and come back

Spring has been sprung for quite a while now and with the changing of the seasons came the changing of many channels as a slew of new shows began to premiere. In honor of the months that bring showers and flowers, TheWrap has rounded up the start dates for not just the new and returning shows on Fox, ABC, NBC, CBS and The CW, but also the ones for the eagerly-anticipated series hitting cable channels and streaming services this spring. Click through our gallery to find out when your favorite spring shows will be back and when your (possible) new favorites will debut.

Also Read: Fall TV 2020: Every Broadcast Show Canceled, Renewed and Ordered – So Far (Updating)

View In Gallery

