Apple TV+ is bringing back The Fraggles with a new collection of free mini-episodes called “Fraggle Rock: Rock On.”

Produced by the Jim Henson Company, which was behind the original 1980s puppet-series, the new episodes were shot on iPhones 11s at the homes of the artists and production crew members in accordance with the COVID-19 “Safer at Home” guidelines.

Apple is streaming the new series for free around the world for those with an Apple ID. It premieres today with the first episode, called “Shine On,” and will be followed by another new episode every Tuesday. Watch on tv.apple.com or in the Apple TV app.

Fans of the original series can look forward to the return of beloved characters like Gobo, Red, Boober, Mokey, Wembley, and Uncle Traveling Matt, who will all come together again to show viewers that we are all connected through friendship.

“While the Fraggles might be in different parts of the Fraggle Rock caves, they can still find ways to have fun together, with music, silliness, special guests, and of course the help of devices created by the industrious Doozers – lovingly called the Doozertubes!” reads Apple’s description. “In the first mini-episode entitled “Shine On,” now streaming on Apple TV+, new Doozertubes are delivered to the Fraggles’ caves, allowing them to come together for a favorite song ‘Shine On, Shine On Me.'”

“Fraggle Rock: Rock On” is produced by The Jim Henson Company, with Halle Stanford and John Tartaglia serving as executive producers.

Other children’s series on Apple TV+ include Sesame Workshop’s “Helpsters” and “Ghostwriter,” and from the Peanuts franchise, “Snoopy in Space.”

Watch the trailer above.

“Fraggle Rock: Rock On” premieres Tuesday, April 21 on Apple TV+.