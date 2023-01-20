Apple TV+’s ‘The Mosquito Coast’ Canceled After 2 Seasons

Apple TV+ has canceled “The Mosquito Coast” after two seasons, according to media reports.

The decision arrives fresh on the heels of the end of Season 2, the finale of which dropped two weeks ago.

Loosely based on Paul Theroux’s bestselling 1981 novel, “The Mosquito Coast” stars Justin Theroux, Melissa George, Logan Polish and Gabriel Bateman. The story follows Allie Fox (Theroux), an idealist inventor who puts his family in jeopardy in order to escape the U.S. government, cartels and bounty hunters.

A previous movie adaptation of the book starred Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren and River Phoenix. The first two seasons served as prequel material to the Peter Weir-directed film, which came out in 1986.

The show’s second season watched the Fox family flee Mexico to seek shelter in a community of refugees led by an old friend of Allie. A local drug lord and his family muddy the waters of the newfound haven. Season 2’s second episode also contained a potentially perilous bug bite that could have led to Allie’s contraction of Chagas disease, but his son Charlie (Bateman) quickly secures a remedy.

Cinematographer Alex Disenhof discussed the challenges of filming the show with TheWrap. Focused on a paranoid tone, Disenhof never wanted the show to feel clean.

“The Mosquito Coast” was executive produced by Mark V. Olsen and Will Scheffer, Stefan Schwartz, Evan Katz, Rupert Wyatt, Paul Theroux and Justin Theroux. Bob Bookman, Alan Gasmer and Peter Jaysen serve as executive producers for Veritas Entertainment Group. The series is created for television and executive produced by Neil Cross. Developed by Neil Cross & Tom Bissell, “The Mosquito Coast” is a Fremantle Production for Apple TV+.

Deadline first reported the news of the show’s cancellation.