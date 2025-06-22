Apple TV+ Strikes Multi-Year, First-Look Deal With Chernin Entertainment

Apple TV+ has entered into a multi-year, first-look deal with The North Road Company’s Chernin Entertainment, the company announced Sunday. Chernin Entertainment’s stable includes “Hidden Figures,” “The Greatest Showman,” and “Planet of the Apes.”

Chernin Entertainment also produces the upcoming Jason Momoa epic “Chief of War” about the unification and colonization of Hawai’i at the turn of the 18th century. The miniseries will debut on August 1, 2025.

The North Road Company was founded in 2022 by Peter Chernin. The company quickly established itself as a major player in scripted, unscripted, and documentary content. Its additional labels include Kinetic Content (“Love is Blind” and “Married at First Sight”), Words + Pictures and more.

Apple Original Films will also release “F1 The Movie” in June 2025 and “Highest 2 Lowest,” which reunites Spike Lee and Denzel Washignton for the fifth time, in August.

More to come…