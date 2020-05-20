Apple TV+ Orders Sports Docuseries ‘Greatness Code’

Apple TV+ has ordered a short-form sports docuseries “Greatness Code,” that will feature the likes of LeBron James and Tom Brady.

The series, to be directed by Gotham Chopra, will debut on July 10.

“Greatness Code” will spotlight untold stories from the greatest athletes in the world. The first season features seven episodes, each examining a pivotal moment that defined an athlete’s career.

Athletes featured in season one include:

LeBron James

Tom Brady (newly of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Olympic Gold Medalist and Co-Captain of the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team Alex Morgan

Worlds Fastest Man and eight-time Olympic champion Usain Bolt

Five-time Olympic Gold medalist and 15-time World Champion swimmer Katie Ledecky

11-time world champion surfer Kelly Slater

“Greatness Code” is co-production between Religion of Sports, which is co-founded by Chopra, Tom Brady, and NFL Hall of Famer Michael Strahan; and Uninterrupted, the athlete empowerment brand founded by James and Maverick Carter. Chopra will executive produce alongside Carter. Ameeth Sankaran also serves as executive producer through Religion of Sports, and Devin Johnson executive produces via Uninterrupted.

Apple TV+ continues to build out its slate as it competes in streaming. This week, it nabbed Tom Hanks’ WWII movie “Greyhound” from Sony, and is reportedly looking to license library content from other studios.