Apple TV+ Signs Overall Deal With ‘Where the Wild Things Are’ Author’s Maurice Sendak Foundation

Streaming service will develop new children’s series based on late author’s works

| July 6, 2020 @ 1:01 PM Last Updated: July 6, 2020 @ 1:09 PM
Maurice Sendak

Getty

Apple TV+ has signed a multiyear overall deal with The Maurice Sendak Foundation, a nonprofit organization that supports the artistic legacy of  “Where the Wild Things Are” author Maurice Sendak and promotes emerging artists in children’s literature and theater design.

As part of the deal, Apple and The Maurice Sendak Foundation will reimagine new children’s series and specials based on Sendak’s books and illustrations. Any projects that come out of the deal will premiere both domestically and internationally exclusively on Apple TV+.

This is the first overall deal that the foundation has signed with any streaming service. Through the deal, Apple will work with Arthur Yorinks, a writer-director and longtime collaborator of Sendak’s, through his Night Kitchen Studios to develop projects inspired by Sendak’s works.

Also Read: Google Will Pay for 'High-Quality' Publishers as Part of 'New News Experience'

Sendak, who died in 2012, first rose to prominence in 1963 with his hit picture-book “Where The Wild Things Are,” which has sold over 20 million copies to date and has also been made into a feature film. His other popular works include “Chicken Soup With Rice,” “In The Night Kitchen,” “Pierre: A Cautionary Tale,” “Higglety Pigglety Pop! Or There Must Be More to Life,” and the “Little Bear” series.

The Sendak deal joins others that Apple has inked with franchises including “Sesame Workshop,” “Peanuts” and the Jim Henson Company for “Fraggle Rock.”

Apple’s existing kids and family lineup includes “Helpsters,” “Ghostwriter” from Sesame Workshop, “Snoopy in Space,” and the Emmy-nominated “Peanuts in Space: Secrets of Apollo 10.”

14 Music Stars Who Slammed Trump for Using Their Songs at Campaign Rallies (Photos)

  • Getty Images
  • Pharrell Williams Corina Marie
  • Neil Young Getty Images
  • Prince Super Bowl Halftime Getty Images
  • 2011 MTV Video Music Awards - Adele
  • Mick Jagger The Rolling Stones 75th Birthday Getty Images
  • REM Michael Stipe Getty Images
  • elton john new england patriots super bowl 51 Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • Brian May Queen Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • Rihanna Harvard Humanitarian Award Youtube
  • village people Getty Images
  • tom petty Getty Images
1 of 15

From Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose to pop star Rihanna

Over the years, many musicians have publicly objected to having Donald Trump use their songs during his rallies and campaign events.

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE