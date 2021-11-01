Apple TV+ Turns 2: Why the Tech Giant’s Streaming Play Remains a Mystery

by | November 1, 2021 @ 6:00 AM

Analysts describe the service as ”middling“ but tech giant wants to be seen as the next HBO

Two years after Apple made its long-awaited Hollywood debut, has Apple TV+ lived to its lofty ambitions? It depends how you look at the tech giant’s fledgling streaming service.

On the one hand, Apple TV+ is coming off multiple Emmy wins for “Ted Lasso” and looks to have an Oscar contender with the Sundance film “CODA.” But at the same time, analysts remain lukewarm on the service’s positioning among its streaming rivals, pointing to a lack of transparency from executives as to just how many people are actually watching the programming.

Tim Baysinger

TV reporter • tim.baysinger@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tim_bays

