Apple’s ‘Central Park’ Trailer: Stanley Tucci Wants to Pave Over the Whole Damn Park (Video)

Apple TV+ dropped the trailer for its upcoming animated musical comedy series, “Central Park,” on Tuesday, which shows Stanley Tucci’s character, a mean old hotel heiress, declaring she wants to pave New York City’s paradise and put up some condos.

In the video, which you can view above, Bitsy Brandenham (voiced by Tucci) says “I hate that park” to her little dog, as she looks out over the NYC landmark from her penthouse. “It’s just a patch of dirt and weeds and we’re gonna buy it.”

She then pitches the idea to her board while wearing her dog in a Babybjörn-style carrier saying, “We’re gonna do the biggest real estate deal in the history of the world!”

OK, except now all they can focus on is the dog strapped to her body, which she screams is “perfectly normal!”

Now, not everyone feels so this way about Central Park, like Gad’s character, who loves it so much that he sings about the virtues of children being about to splash around “in dirty hot dog water.”

Created by “Bob’s Burgers” duo Loren Bouchard and Nora Smith and “Frozen” star Josh Gad, “Central Park” centers on Owen Tillerman (Leslie Odom Jr.), the park manager, and his wife Paige (Kathryn Hahn) as they raise their kids Molly (Kristen Bell) and Cole (Titus Burgess) in the world’s most famous park, while fending off hotel heiress Bitsy Brandenham (Tucci) and her long suffering assistant Helen (Daveed Diggs), who would love nothing more than to turn the park into condos.

The voice cast of “Central Park” includes Gad, Odom Jr., Burgess, Bell, Tucci, Diggs and Hahn.

The series is created and written by Bouchard, Gad and Smith, who executive produce alongside Sanjay Shah and Halsted Sullivan. The comedy hails from 20th Century Fox.

“Central Park” will launch May 29 on Apple TV+.