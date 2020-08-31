Apple TV+ Sets Christmas Special With Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey is coming to Apple TV+ this Christmas with a holiday special that will air on the streamer this winter.

The innovative special, titled “Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special,” will combine music, dancing and animation driven by a universally heartwarming story that brings the world together.

Carey, Ian Stewart, Raj Kapoor and Ashley Edens will executive produce for production company Done + Dusted, the company behind another holiday effort, John Legend’s “A Legendary Christmas with John and Chrissy,” which aired on NBC.

More to come…