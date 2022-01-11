Bride Ripped From Wedding Altar in Trailer for AppleTV+ Mystery Series ‘Suspicion’

A trip down the aisle turns out to be a nightmare for one woman, when she’s stopped by police officers investigating a kidnapping in the just-released trailer for AppleTV+ series “Suspicion.”

Meanwhile, Uma Thurman, who plays a prominent CEO, puts out a public plea for information on her kidnapped son, while in private, she expresses her concern that people will see her as an executive first, mother second.

“Suspicion,” which debuts with two episodes Friday, Feb. 4 on AppleTV+, follows four British citizens as Britain’s National Crime Agency and the U.S. FBI focus on them as suspects in a kidnapping.

The new series stars Thurman, Kunal Nayyar (“The Big Bang Theory”), Noah Emmerich (“The Americans”), Georgina Campbell (“Black Mirror”), Elizabeth Henstridge (“Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”), Tom Rhys-Harries (“White Lines”), Elyes Gabel (“Scorpion”) and Angel Coulby.

Rob Williams (“Man in the High Castle”) is the series’ showrunner and executive producer. Other executive producers include Chris Long (“The Americans”), Howard Burch for Keshet Productions, Avi Nir for Keshet Media Group and Anna Winger. The series is produced by Darin McLeod (“Watchmen”). It is produced out of the U.K. by Keshet Productions.

“Suspicion” is based on “False Flag,” an Israeli series. After its two-episode premiere, new installments will hit the streamer on Fridays.

Watch the new trailer above.