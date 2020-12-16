April Ryan Joins Byron Allen’s TheGrio.TV as White House Correspondent

Longtime political journalist April Ryan will serve as White House correspondent and D.C. bureau chief for Byron Allen’s upcoming network TheGrio.TV.

She begins her new role on Jan. 4, a couple weeks before Joe Biden will be sworn in as the 46th U.S. president.

Ryan is a political analyst on CNN — a role she will remain in — as well as a former board member of the White House Correspondents Association. During Donald Trump’s term, she became known for her frequent willingness to verbally spar with the president and other members of his administration.

“It is a new era in our nation! Not only do we have new leaders, but it is a new season for me professionally, as well. After nearly 24 years, I am beginning a new chapter and bringing my political expertise to Byron Allen’s media company as well as continuing my work as a political analyst for CNN,” Ryan said. “I look forward to being the first-ever White House Correspondent and D.C. Bureau Chief for Allen Media and The Grio. It is also my welcomed pleasure to work alongside Mr. Byron Allen, one of the most-enterprising moguls in media today.”

The Grio.TV network officially launches on Jan. 15 and will feature African American-focused content reaching over 100 million U.S. households via over-the-air broadcast television stations, cable/telco/satellite platforms and free digital streaming. TheGrio.TV recently added broadcast television station subchannel distribution with Fox owned-and-operated stations in 11 major markets: New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas, San Francisco, Houston, Atlanta, Phoenix, Minneapolis and Orlando.

“Award-winning White House correspondent April Ryan is a phenomenal talent and brilliant political analyst,” said Byron Allen, the founder/chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group. “We are very proud to have April join our rapidly growing news organization with her vast relationships and experience.”

Biden’s will be the fifth presidential administration that Ryan will have covered over her 24-plus-year career. In 2015, she was nominated for an NAACP Image Award for her first book, “The Presidency in Black and White: My Up-Close View of Four Presidents and Race in America.” Two years later, she was named “Journalist of the Year” by the National Association of Black Journalists.