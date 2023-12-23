‘Aquaman 2’ Leads Christmas Box Office With $40 Million Opening

Warner Bros./DC’s “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” is leading a Christmas box office filled with new releases. But its opening day total of $13.7 million from 3,706 theaters is roughly half of the $27 million opening day that the first “Aquaman” earned in 2018.

Sporting a $200 million-plus budget like most superhero films, “Aquaman 2” is projected for a four-day domestic opening of $40 million, behind the $67.8 3-day opening that its predecessor earned. Worse than that, the film has earned a B on CinemaScore, below the A- earned by the first “Aquaman” and the same as what was earned by DC’s big summer bomb “The Flash” back in June.

With no signs that “Aquaman 2” will show any significant legs that will keep it from ending the DC Extended Universe on a sour note, Warner Bros. will have to look to its other holiday releases for any sort of box office success.

Fortunately for the studio, their family film “Wonka” is showing more signs of hope in its second weekend, earning $6.5 million on its second Friday as it is headed for a four-day total of $27 million. The $125 million musical is showing signs that it will hold well during this holiday period, as it is estimated to gross around $85 million through Christmas Day with solid play overseas.

Illumination/Universal’s “Migration” is in third with $5.8 million from 3,760 theaters, as the animated film is estimated to earn an $18 million four-day start that’s slightly above projections for an opening in the low-to-mid teens.

“Wonka” is likely peeling off some family audiences from “Migration” this weekend, though Universal is hoping that their film can build enough audience interest to leg out for weeks the way DreamWorks’ “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” did last winter and Pixar’s “Elemental” did this past summer. Early signs are good as the film earned an A on CinemaScore and Rotten Tomatoes scores of 69% critics and 86% audience.

Sony/Columbia’s “Anyone But You” is in fourth with $3.4 million grossed on opening day from 3,055 theaters. With a reported $25 million budget, the romantic comedy is estimated to earn a $9 million four-day opening weekend, consistent with pre-release projections. Audience reception is skewing positive with a B+ on CinemaScore and a 4/5 on PostTrak.

In a narrow race for the last spot in the top 5 are A24’s “The Iron Claw” and the Telugu action film “Salaar — Part 1: Ceasefire,” which is being distributed by Indian film distributors Moksha Movies and Prathyangira Cinemas. Industry estimates currently have “Salaar” at No. 5 with $8.1 million grossed over four days.

“The Iron Claw” is just behind with a $2.4 million opening day and an estimated $7.8 million four-day start, consistent with box office projections. Released in 2,774 theaters, the film has been well received by both critics and audiences with Rotten Tomatoes scores of 86% critics and 96% audience to go with an A- on CinemaScore.