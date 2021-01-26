Tony Hale’s ‘Archibald’ Moves From Netflix to Peacock – Watch the New Show’s Trailer (Video)

Tony Hale’s cartoon chicken Archibald is moving from Netflix to Peacock for “Archibald’s Next Big Thing Is Here.”

Netflix ran two seasons of a series titled “Archibald’s Next Big Thing,” which will continue streaming on that platform. This new season — which is technically a new series based on Hale’s feathery character — consists of six episodes, which will launch Feb. 18 on NBCU’s Peacock.

Per “Archibald” studio DreamWorks Animation, “Archibald’s Next Big Thing Is Here” is the next chapter for Archibald Strutter, a chicken who “yes-and’s” his way through life. While his adventures don’t always go as planned, Archibald takes it one step at a time with the help of his three siblings, Sage, Finly and Loy, and his trusty sidekick, Bea.

Watch the trailer for Peacock’s “Archibald’s Next Big Thing Is Here” via the video above.

Along with Hale, the voice cast for the Peacock “Archibald” series includes Adam Pally (“The Mindy Project”), Jordan Fisher (“Dancing With the Stars,” “Hamilton”), Chelsea Kane (“Baby Daddy,” “Fish Hooks”), Kari Wahlgren (“Ducktales,” “Rick & Morty”), Casey Wilson (“Happy Endings”) and Rosamund Pike (“Gone Girl,” “Thunderbirds Are Go”).

Hale created “Archibald’s Next Big Thing Is Here” and executive produces the show alongside Eric Fogel (“Celebrity Deathmatch,” “Descendants: Wicked World”).

The cartoon, which is inspired by Hale, Tony Biaggne, Victor Huckabee and Misty Manley’s children’s book “Archibald’s Next Big Thing,” is produced by DreamWorks Animation.

“Archibald’s Next Big Thing Is Here” joins a lineup of original kids programming on Peacock, including “Trollstopia,” “The Mighty Ones,” “Curious George,” “Cleopatra in Space,” “Madagascar: A Little Wild” and “Where’s Waldo?,” which stream along extensive libraries of NBCU-owned children’s titles.

Peacock is available in two tiers, one free tier, which has limited content and ads, and one with two different levels of fees: Peacock Premium (which includes full access to all Peacock content, with limited ads) for $4.99 and Peacock Premium Plus (which includes full access and no ads) for $9.99.