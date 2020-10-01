Archie Lyndhurst, Star of BBC Children’s Show ‘So Awkward,’ Dies at 19

Archie Lyndhurst, the star of the BBC children’s show “So Awkward” and son of actor Nicholas Lyndhurst, has died “after a short illness,” according to CBBC. He was 19.

News of Lyndhurst’s passing was announced by the U.K. channel Thursday morning via Twitter: “We’re so sorry to have to tell you that Archie Lyndhurst, who so brilliantly played Ollie in ‘So Awkward’ on CBBC, has very sadly died after a short illness. Archie will be hugely missed by all who worked with him, and by all the fans who laughed along with Ollie in the show.”

CBBC included this additional statement in its tweet, along with a photo of Lyndhurst and his co-stars: “All of us are devastated to hear the news of Archie’s passing. He was such a talented young actor and meant so much to all of those involved in ‘So Awkward’ as well as to the CBBC fans. He will be greatly missed by us all and our deepest condolences go out to his family and friends at this time.”

Lyndhurst is best known for playing Ollie Coulton on CBBC’s “So Awkward,” a BAFTA-winning children’s series produced by Channel X, which centered on the comedic adventures of a group of high schoolers. The show, which launched in 2015, has run for six seasons.

The avid skater also created a street-wear clothing line called Fated to Pretend.

Lyndhurst’s “So Awkward” co-star Samuel Small, who plays Rob Edwards in the comedy, paid tribute to his friend in an Instagram post, writing: “To my brother Archie. I still can’t quite comprehend that you have passed. You still had so much life to live and I’d give anything for you to keep on living it. My heart aches all day and everyday thinking about you and I just wish I could talk to you just one more time so you could know how much I loved you. I vow to make you proud with every last breath. Love you from now until infinity. Rest in power bro.”

