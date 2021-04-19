‘Are You the One?’ Alum Says She Was Drugged by Production, Sexually Assaulted by Fellow Contestant

Former “Are You the One? contestant Gianna Hammer says she was “drugged” by production and “sexually assaulted” by a fellow cast member when competing on Season 5 of the MTV reality dating series.

According to a story published Sunday by The Daily Beast, the incident occurred one night about halfway through filming of the fifth season of “AYTO,” which was shot in Cabarete in the Dominican Republic, when Hammer says she got drunk and into a verbal fight with a male cast member. Hammer says she was taken aside by three producers, who gave her a dose of her antidepressant and anti-anxiety medication Zoloft, though she said she was not supposed to take the medication while drinking.

The following morning, Hammer says she did not immediately remember what had happened, but was taken into a tent with producers to discuss the previous night’s events and was told she had gotten into bed with a male contestant (whom she would not name to the Daily Beast) and other cast members heard her say “no” so they pulled her out of the bed.

Hammer says producers from Lighthearted Entertainment, which produces “Are You the One?,” asked her if she wanted the man removed from the show, but seeing as she could’t remember the incident, she felt pressured to let him stay. Producers removed the unnamed male contestant from the main bedroom and had him sleep on the couch and cut both him and Hammer off from drinking for the rest of the season.

According to the Daily Beast, Hammer later recalled specific moments from the night when she was “drugged” by production and “sexually assaulted” by the unnamed fellow cast member.

“I guess [I] really thought about it and was like, ‘Wow, that was really f—ed up,'” Hammer told the Daily Beast. “They should have never left me in an unsafe position. I’m definitely a changed person after it all.”

MTV, which is owned by ViacomCBS, previously did two internal reviews into Hammer’s claims, the latest of which was in February 2021, an individual with knowledge tells TheWrap. Following publication of the Daily Beast’s story Sunday, MTV has launched another independent third party investigation and paused production and casting on the upcoming ninth season of “Are You the One?”

“We take these issues very seriously and have paused production/casting to conduct an independent investigation into the allegations, the third party production company and further review our internal safety protocols,” a spokesperson for MTV said in a statement to TheWrap Monday.

MTV has also pulled Season 5 of “Are You the One?,” the season that Hammer competed on, from streaming platforms.

“Are You the One?” production company Lighthearted Entertainment said in a statement to the Daily Beast it “will cooperate with full transparency” in an investigation.

“We are confident that any review will confirm the safety procotols [sic] that we have long had in place on the sets of Are You The One?,” the statement said. “We deny the allegations made by the former contestant; throughout the eight seasons of the show, no contestant has reported an incident of sexual assault to Lighthearted.”

Representatives for Lighthearted did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment Monday.

Read The Daily Beast’s full story here.

