‘Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret’ Set for September Release by Lionsgate

Lionsgate announced on Monday that it has set the upcoming film adaptation of Judy Blume’s “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret” for release on September 16.

Lionsgate previously held that release slot for “White Bird,” a spinoff of their hit inspirational film “Wonder” which is now set for release on October 14. The studio also pushed back the release of the occult horror film “The Devil’s Light” from February 25 to October 28.



“Are You There God? It’s Me Margaret” was published by Blume in 1970 and follows Margaret, a sixth grader going through both the early stages of adolescence and her own questions about religion, having grown up with a Christian mother and Jewish father who did not raise her under either faith. The film adaptation is written and directed by Kelly Fremon Craig (“The Edge of Seventeen”) and stars Abby Ryder Fortson as Margaret with Rachel McAdams, Kathy Bates and Benny Safdie also starring.



“White Bird” takes place several months after the events of “Wonder” and follows Julian Albans, the boy who was pulled from Beecher Preparatory School for his constant bullying of his deformed classmate Auggie. When his grandmother (Helen Mirren) comes visiting from Paris, she tells Julian the story of how she survived in Nazi-occupied France with the help of a kind classmate who risked everything for her. Bryce Gheisar returns to play Julian with Ariella Glaser, Orlando Schwerdt and Gillian Anderson, with Marc Forster directing from an adapted screenplay by Mark Bomback.



“The Devil’s Light” is set inside an academy of exorcists where a nun named Sister Ann (Jacqueline Byers) is given the chance to become the first woman to study and master the rituals against demon possession. Daniel Stamm directs from a screenplay by Robert Zappia.