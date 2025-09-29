Hollywood Power Agent Ari Emanuel Launches Exclusive X Podcast on GOAT Contenders

Ari Emanuel is starting his own podcasts about the GOAT contenders in various different industries.

The podcast will be called “Rushmore” and the Hollywood power agent is launching it alongside music manager Ben Persky and will feature a number of A-listers debating who the “greatest of all time” are in a number of categories. It launches exclusively on X on Sept. 30. Emanuel and Elon Musk are friends which explains the partnership. Musk will also appear on an episode.

The conceit of the podcast is simple: Emanuel, Persky and their guests of experts will work out a list of four they consider to be the Mount Rushmore of whatever topic they are breaking down. Discussions range from sports, entertainment and music, to gaming and fashion. Each episode will feature two guests.

A list of guests considered GOATs talking on “Rushmore” include: Musk, Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Bobby Kotick, Shaq, Reggie Miller, Rick Rubin, Jimmy Iovine, Bob Costas, Al Michaels, Doris Kearns Goodwin, Jon Meacham, Jeff Koons, Jeffrey Deitch, Inez Van Lamsweerde, and Edward Enninful.

Episodes of “Rushmore” will air on Tuesdays on X. 10 episodes of the podcast have been shot with another batch of 10 planned for the top of 2026. The show is produced Pat McAfee – who helms “The Pat McAfee Show” and is a regular talking head for “College GameDay” on ESPN.

Emanuel is currently the Chairman of the WME Group and CEO of TKO Group.